  2. Cyprus
  3. Nicosia District
  4. Greater Nicosia

Residential properties for sale in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus

Strovolos
98
Nicosia Municipality
28
Lakatamia
10
Latsia
6
148 properties total found
3 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
€ 524,000
3 room apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
€ 339,000
1 room studio apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€ 151,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
€ 451,000
1 room Cottage in Strovolos, Cyprus
1 room Cottage
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 530,000
4 room apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Floor 3/1
€ 360,000
3 room apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Floor 1/1
€ 215,000
2 room apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Floor 1/1
€ 145,000
4 room apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Floor 5/1
€ 550,000
3 room apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Floor 2/1
€ 280,000
2 room apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Floor 1/1
€ 180,000
3 room apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Floor 1/1
€ 270,000
4 room apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Floor 2/1
€ 405,000
4 room apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Floor 1/1
€ 395,000
2 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/4
€ 330,000
2 room apartment in Latsia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Latsia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 185,000
2 room apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Floor 2/4
€ 335,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 890 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 700,000
1 room apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/5
€ 162,000
2 room apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
Floor 1/4
€ 258,000
2 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/3
€ 275,000
2 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 267,000
3 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Floor 6/6
€ 550,000
1 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 140,000
Villa 4 room villa in Latsia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Latsia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 773,000
2 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 288,000
2 room apartment in Latsia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Latsia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Floor 2/4
€ 185,000
2 room apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Floor 1/4
€ 195,000
3 room apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 183 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 385,000
2 room apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 240,000

Properties features in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
