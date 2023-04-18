Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Limassol
  4. Episkopi

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Episkopi, Cyprus

1 property total found
Villa 3 room villain Kantou, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Kantou, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 372,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 184 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir