Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Limassol
  4. Episkopi

Residential properties for sale in Episkopi, Cyprus

4 properties total found
Villa 6 room villain Erimi, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa
Erimi, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 1,850,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 787 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
Villa 4 room villain Episkopi, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Episkopi, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 1,800,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 340 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
Villa 3 room villain Kantou, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Kantou, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 372,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 184 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
3 room cottagein Erimi, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Erimi, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 370,000
For sale 2-storey house of 175 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir