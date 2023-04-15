Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Paphos
  4. koinoteta empas
  5. Empa
  6. Apartments for sale

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Empa, Cyprus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Empa, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Empa, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 1/1 Floor
€ 260,000
For sale Apartment of 190 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
3 room apartmentin Empa, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Empa, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
For sale Apartment of 189 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir