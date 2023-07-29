Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Duplexes for Sale in Cyprus

Cyprus
9
Limassol
6
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Villa 2 room villa in Cyprus, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Cyprus, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to your attention an exclusive version of luxurious housing with panoramic sea vi…
€ 338,150
2 room apartment in Orounta, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Orounta, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 86 m²
For sale brand new two bedroom apartment in Tersefanou - Larnaka province. It has 75 sq.m. c…
€ 99,698
1 room apartment in Paphos, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Paphos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/6
The complex of apartments is located in Paphos, in a quiet corner with a beautiful view of t…
€ 176,738
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
€ 125,372
1 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a beautiful three bedroom apartment 100 meters from the sea on the 10th floor of th…
€ 4,677,359
3 room house in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 249 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 249 sq.m. In Paphos. The villa consists of 3 bedrooms. The window…
€ 977,070
2 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouse for sale with an area of 110 sq.m. In Limassol. Tynhouse is located on 3 levels. T…
€ 547,351
2 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 97 sq.meters in Larnaka. The apartment is situated …
€ 210,000
3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 103 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the floor. Fla…
€ 333,600
Villa 4 room villa in Kouklia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Kouklia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 318 m²
The new project at the “European Golf Resort of the Year 2018” Poseidon Grand Vi…
€ 1,982,714
1 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2 bedroom apartment on the 30th floor with panoramic sea views. Both bedrooms have …
€ 2,686,993
6 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
6 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 500 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of one bedroom, one …
€ 1,194,219

