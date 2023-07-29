Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Cyprus
  4. Duplexes

Mountain View Duplexes for Sale in Cyprus

Cyprus
9
Limassol
6
Duplex To archive
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 235 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol Province,…
€ 838,049
2 room apartment in Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Floor 1/1
OFF PLAN. Competion: end 2024 Stunning new private residential project, offering a modern an…
€ 410,000
2 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 96 m²
Under construction two bedroom luxury apartment for sale in Paralimni - Famagusta province, …
€ 200,303
3 room house in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 336 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 336 sq.m. In Paphos. The villa consists of 3 bedrooms. The window…
€ 1,602,642
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 92 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 92 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and …
€ 577,206
4 room house in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 165 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 165 sq.m. In Paphos. The property is for sale furnished. Real est…
€ 527,447
Villa 3 room villa in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
This modern, yet cozy and warm new villa is part of a small boutique development of only 7 v…
€ 890,000
3 room house in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 228 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 228 sq.m. In Paphos. The villa consists of 3 bedrooms. The window…
€ 977,070
1 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 64 m²
One bedroom penthouse apartment for sale under construction in Aglantzia area - Nicosia prov…
€ 115,737
Villa 4 room villa in Makounta, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Makounta, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
€ 506,000
2 room apartment in Protaras, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 90 m²
Two bedroom apartment under construction for sale in Agio Athanasio - Limassol Province, wit…
€ 190,333
1 room apartment in Cyprus, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Cyprus, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 5/10
Chic apartments in the prestigious CAESAR RESORT 500 meters to Long Beach, with sea views. …
€ 85,728

Properties features in Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir