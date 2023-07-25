Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Cyprus
  4. Famagusta
  5. Dromolaxia
  6. Villas

Villas for sale in Dromolaxia, Cyprus

Villa To archive
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 152 m²
Floor 7/1
€ 690,000
4 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 160 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the floor and consi…
€ 507,843
3 room apartment in Paphos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Paphos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction apartment of 176 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated …
€ 611,000
3 room apartment in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 232 m²
Coralli Shore Habitat is an elite project in Limassol, which is located in the most magnific…
€ 880,000
3 room apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 375 m²
€ 810,000
Villa 3 room villa in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 204 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor con…
€ 580,000
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 640 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
€ 2,500,000
Villa 3 room villa in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Elegant villa in Paphos Elegant villa in Paphos with all the luxury you might need. …
€ 542,882
1 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 112 m²
Blue Star Apartment No. A213 in Block C is a comfortable and modern 1 bedroom apartment in t…
€ 210,000
2 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 113 m²
Two bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Petrou and Pavlou - Limassol Province, …
€ 222,171
2 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the ground floo…
€ 747,000
Villa 3 room villa in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 218 m²
Pelagos Beachfront Residences, Villa No. 25 is a unique 3 bedroom villa for sale next to a 5…
€ 900,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir