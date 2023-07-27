Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Dromolaxia, Cyprus

5 properties total found
2 room apartment in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction apartment of 49 sq.meters in Larnaka. The apartment is situated …
€ 451,998
1 room apartment in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction apartment of 41 sq.meters in Larnaka. The apartment is situated …
€ 340,263
2 room apartment in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 8/1
For sale under construction apartment of 126 sq.meters in Larnaka. The apartment is situated…
€ 2,035,000
2 room apartment in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 123 sq.meters in Larnaka. The apartment is situated…
€ 417,850
2 room apartment in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 77 sq.meters in Larnaka. The apartment is situated …
€ 421,974
