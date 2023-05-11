Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Limassol
  4. demos mesa geitonias
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus

Cottage To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Cottage 6 rooms in demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Cottage 6 rooms
demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
3 room cottage in demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
3 room cottage
demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 480,000
3 room cottage in demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
3 room cottage
demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 390,000

Properties features in demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir