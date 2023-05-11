Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Limassol
  4. demos kato polemidion

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in demos kato polemidion, Cyprus

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
€ 424,306
Villa 3 room villa in Argaka, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Argaka, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 418,200
3 room apartment in Orounta, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Orounta, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 235 m²
€ 766,615
1 room apartment in Sotira, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Sotira, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
Villa 4 room villa in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,104,600
2 room apartment in Xylotymbou, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Xylotymbou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 505,000
Villa 3 room villa in Armou, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Armou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 629,955
Villa 5 room villa in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
€ 2,350,000
Villa 3 room villa in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
€ 309,529
3 room cottage in Orounta, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Orounta, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 145 m²
€ 204,835
Villa 3 room villa in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
€ 191,631
Villa 6 room villa in Kiti, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa
Kiti, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 1
€ 4,540,000

Properties features in demos kato polemidion, Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir