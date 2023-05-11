Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in demos kato polemidion, Cyprus

5 properties total found
1 room apartment in demos kato polemidion, Cyprus
1 room apartment
demos kato polemidion, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 555 m²
€ 151,800
4 room apartment in Kato Polemidia, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Kato Polemidia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Floor 3/1
€ 445,000
4 room apartment in Kato Polemidia, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Kato Polemidia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Floor 1/1
€ 355,000
3 room apartment in Kato Polemidia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Kato Polemidia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/1
€ 577,000
2 room apartment in Kato Polemidia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Kato Polemidia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 210,000

