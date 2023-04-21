Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Villas for sale in demos germasogeias, Cyprus

36 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa in Yermasoyia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 716,209
For sale 3-storey villa of 186 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
Villa Villa 7 rooms in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 rooms
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
Villa 5 room villa in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 3
€ 6,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 1004 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bed…
Villa 3 room villa in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 190 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
10 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 3
€ 4,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
Villa 6 room villa in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
9 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 3
€ 4,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 617 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
9 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,200,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 539 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement c…
Villa Villa in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa Villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 2,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Limassol. The property is subject to VAT.There a…
Villa 6 room villa in Yermasoyia, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
8 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 3
€ 6,700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 1217 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedr…
Villa 5 room villa in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 7,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 901 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
Villa 5 room villa in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 3
€ 5,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 790 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
Villa 6 room villa in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
10 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 5,000,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 1344 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor c…
Villa 5 room villa in Yermasoyia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 593 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
Villa Villa in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa Villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale beautiful four bedroom villa in large plot with a private swimming poolis situated …
Villa 3 room villa in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 190 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
Villa Villa in Yermasoyia, Cyprus
Villa Villa
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,700,000
Beautiful luxury Villa located in Germasogeia Area (Tourist Area). Safe and peaceful area. 3…
Villa Villa in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa Villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,200,000
For Sale a magnificent contemporary villa located in the most prestige area of Limassol - Po…
Villa 9 room villa in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa 9 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
9 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,820,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 340 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
Villa 4 room villa in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,950,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
Villa 3 room villa in Yermasoyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,300,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 445 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
Villa 3 room villa in Yermasoyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
Luxury 3 bedroom villa situated in one of the most prestigious suburbs of Limassol, 3 min dr…
Villa Villa in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa Villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,300,000
Villa for sale. The House consists of three floors.5 bedrooms2 bathrooms3 shower rooms1 offi…
Villa 5 room villa in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,490,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
Villa 4 room villa in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
Villa 3 room villa in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 180 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
Villa 5 room villa in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,700,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 314 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
Villa 4 room villa in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
Villa 5 room villa in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 3,500,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 634 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
Villa 4 room villa in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,400,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement c…
Villa 4 room villa in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 900,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…

