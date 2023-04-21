UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Cyprus
Limassol
demos germasogeias
Villas
Villas for sale in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Yermasoyia
7
Villa
54 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
6 bath
594 m²
€ 4,300,000
A magnificent contemporary villa located in the most prestige area of Limassol - Potamos Yer…
Villa 5 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
6 bath
600 m²
€ 2,500,000
This new modern villa with panoramic sea view is located in the peaceful area of Germasoyeia…
Villa 3 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
157 m²
€ 860,000
Located on the suburban hills of Limassol, the project comprises 7 luxuriously appointed 3 b…
Villa 3 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
176 m²
€ 635,000
A boutique project situated in the area of Paniotis within the Germasogeia municipality of L…
Villa 6 room villa
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms
6 bath
650 m²
€ 7,300,000
Situated in the prestigious area of Kalogiroi and within walking proximity to the new Russia…
Villa 5 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
7 bath
803 m²
€ 6,000,000
This modern house with breathtaking panoramic views to the sea and the mountains is set in …
Villa 5 room villa
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 716,209
For sale 3-storey villa of 186 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
Villa Villa 7 rooms
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
Villa 5 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 6,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 1004 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bed…
Villa 3 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 190 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
10 Number of rooms
7 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 4,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
Villa 6 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
9 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 4,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 617 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
9 Number of rooms
7 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 2,200,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 539 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement c…
Villa 6 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,300,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 346 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
Villa 5 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 3,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
Villa Villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 2,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Limassol. The property is subject to VAT.There a…
Villa 6 room villa
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
8 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 6,700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 1217 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedr…
Villa 5 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 7,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 901 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
Villa 5 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 5,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 790 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
Villa 6 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
10 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 5,000,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 1344 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor c…
Villa 5 room villa
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 3,700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 593 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
Villa 4 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 1,700,000
Villa for sale with 4 bedrooms in Limassol + maid's room with its own toilet and a separ…
Villa Villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,800,000
PLAN OF THE GROUND FLOOR WITH PLOT Two storied, 5 bedroom elite house in contemporary style …
Villa 4 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 210 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
Villa Villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale beautiful four bedroom villa in large plot with a private swimming poolis situated …
Villa 3 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 190 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
Villa Villa
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,700,000
Beautiful luxury Villa located in Germasogeia Area (Tourist Area). Safe and peaceful area. 3…
Villa Villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 3,200,000
For Sale a magnificent contemporary villa located in the most prestige area of Limassol - Po…
Villa 9 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
9 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,820,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 340 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
Villa 4 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,950,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
