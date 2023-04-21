Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Limassol
  4. demos germasogeias
  5. Townhouses

Pool Townhouses for sale in demos germasogeias, Cyprus

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
Townhouse 4 rooms in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Townhouse 4 rooms
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 635,000
For sale maisonette of 186 sq.meters in Limassol .The maisonette has 2 levels. The owners wi…
3 room townhouse in Yermasoyia, Cyprus
3 room townhouse
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 159 m² Number of floors 3
€ 680,000
The new complex of ten three-bedroom townhomes is located in the green area of the prestigio…
3 room townhouse in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 room townhouse
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 159 m² Number of floors 3
€ 710,000
The new complex of ten townhouses with three bedrooms is located in the green area of the pr…
3 room townhouse in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 room townhouse
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 850,850
For sale maisonette of 153 sq.meters in Limassol .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground fl…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale maisonette of 87 sq.meters in Limassol .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground flo…
3 room townhouse in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 room townhouse
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 665,000
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Limassol .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground fl…

Properties features in demos germasogeias, Cyprus

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir