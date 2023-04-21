Pool Residential properties for sale in demos germasogeias, Cyprus

Show property on map Show properties list
Yermasoyia
36
64 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa in Yermasoyia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 716,209
For sale 3-storey villa of 186 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
Townhouse 4 rooms in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Townhouse 4 rooms
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 635,000
For sale maisonette of 186 sq.meters in Limassol .The maisonette has 2 levels. The owners wi…
Villa Villa 7 rooms in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 rooms
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
6 room apartment in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
6 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 4/1 Floor
€ 1,700,000
For sale Apartment of 282 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the floor. It …
Villa 5 room villa in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 3
€ 6,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 1004 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bed…
3 room apartment in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 900,000
For sale Apartment of 237 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor.…
3 room townhouse in Yermasoyia, Cyprus
3 room townhouse
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 159 m² Number of floors 3
€ 680,000
The new complex of ten three-bedroom townhomes is located in the green area of the prestigio…
3 room townhouse in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 room townhouse
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 159 m² Number of floors 3
€ 710,000
The new complex of ten townhouses with three bedrooms is located in the green area of the pr…
Villa 3 room villa in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 190 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
3 room apartment in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 590,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 166 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situat…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
10 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 3
€ 4,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
Villa 6 room villa in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
9 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 3
€ 4,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 617 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
9 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,200,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 539 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement c…
Villa Villa in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa Villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 2,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Limassol. The property is subject to VAT.There a…
2 room apartment in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
2 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 839,000
For sale Apartment of 234 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor.…
Villa 5 room villa in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 7,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 901 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
Villa 6 room villa in Yermasoyia, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
8 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 3
€ 6,700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 1217 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedr…
Villa 5 room villa in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 3
€ 5,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 790 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
Villa 6 room villa in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
10 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 5,000,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 1344 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor c…
Villa 5 room villa in Yermasoyia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 593 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
3 room apartment in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 122 m²
€ 666,372
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol Province,…
1 room apartment in Yermasoyia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
This 2 bedroom lovely flat Situated in the most populartouristarea in Yermasogia , ten minut…
1 room Cottage in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
1 room Cottage
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 490,000
Situated in the great valley of Germasoyia 10 minutes’ drive east of the town center ,…
1 room apartment in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
1 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 255,000
Situated in the great valley of Yermasoyias village ten minutes drive from the coastal avenu…
Villa Villa in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa Villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale beautiful four bedroom villa in large plot with a private swimming poolis situated …
Villa 3 room villa in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 190 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
Villa Villa in Yermasoyia, Cyprus
Villa Villa
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,700,000
Beautiful luxury Villa located in Germasogeia Area (Tourist Area). Safe and peaceful area. 3…
3 room townhouse in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 room townhouse
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 850,850
For sale maisonette of 153 sq.meters in Limassol .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground fl…
Villa Villa in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa Villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,200,000
For Sale a magnificent contemporary villa located in the most prestige area of Limassol - Po…
Villa 9 room villa in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa 9 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
9 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,820,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 340 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…

