Seaview Residential properties for Sale in demos germasogeias, Cyprus

3 room apartment in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 1/1 Floor
€ 350,000
For sale Apartment of 100 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the floor. It …
3 room apartment in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 3/1 Floor
€ 545,547
For sale Apartment of 96 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the floor. It F…
Villa Villa 7 rooms in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 rooms
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
6 room apartment in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
6 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 4/1 Floor
€ 1,700,000
For sale Apartment of 282 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the floor. It …
3 room apartment in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 7/1 Floor
€ 845,000
For sale Apartment of 97 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the floor. It F…
Villa 5 room villa in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 3
€ 6,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 1004 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bed…
3 room apartment in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 900,000
For sale Apartment of 237 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor.…
3 room townhouse in Yermasoyia, Cyprus
3 room townhouse
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 159 m² Number of floors 3
€ 680,000
The new complex of ten three-bedroom townhomes is located in the green area of the prestigio…
3 room townhouse in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 room townhouse
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 159 m² Number of floors 3
€ 710,000
The new complex of ten townhouses with three bedrooms is located in the green area of the pr…
3 room apartment in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 590,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 166 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situat…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
10 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 3
€ 4,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
Villa 6 room villa in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
9 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 3
€ 4,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 617 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
9 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,200,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 539 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement c…
Villa 6 room villa in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,300,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 346 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
3 room apartment in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 925,000
For sale Apartment of 200 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor.…
Villa Villa in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa Villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 2,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Limassol. The property is subject to VAT.There a…
1 room apartment in Yermasoyia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,700,000
For sale 2-bedrooms apartment on the 30th floor with panoramic sea views. Both en-suite bedr…
3 room apartment in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 1,400,000
For sale Apartment of 187 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor.…
2 room apartment in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
2 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 839,000
For sale Apartment of 234 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor.…
1 room apartment in Yermasoyia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 495,000
For sale Apartment of 50 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
Villa 5 room villa in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 7,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 901 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
Villa 6 room villa in Yermasoyia, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
8 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 3
€ 6,700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 1217 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedr…
Villa 5 room villa in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 3
€ 5,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 790 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
Villa 5 room villa in Yermasoyia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 593 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
3 room apartment in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 197 m²
€ 2,500,000
iHome is a new high-rise complex of Luxury apartments in the Muttayaka area of Limassol, 250…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 363,000
For sale maisonette of 97 sq.meters in Limassol .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground flo…
2 room apartment in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
2 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 658,000
For sale Apartment of 103 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor.…
3 room apartment in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 600,000
For sale Apartment of 125 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor.…
3 room apartment in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 450,000
For sale Apartment of 125 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor.…
3 room apartment in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 1,300,000
For sale Apartment of 140 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor.…

