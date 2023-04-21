UAE
Hide
Show properties list
Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Similar properties in the surrounding area
1 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
58 m²
€ 108,479
Luxury one bedroom penthouse apartment for sale under construction in Aglantzia - Nicosia pr…
3 room house
Cyprus, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
142 m²
€ 439,351
For sale 2-storey villa of 142 sq.m. In Ayia Napa at the construction stage. The first floor…
2 room apartment
Cyprus, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
95 m²
€ 360,494
Two bedroom new apartment for sale in Neapolis - Limassol Province, with 78 sq.m. covered in…
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
117 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 415,094
Elizabeth Tower - is a modern closed-type elite complex, right in 7 apartments located in th…
3 room apartment
Cyprus, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
152 m²
3/1 Floor
€ 1,796,346
For sale apartment of 152 sq.m. In Protaras under construction. The apartment is located on …
Room 4 rooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
238 m²
€ 592,534
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom luxury house in Agios Athanasios - Limas…
Villa Villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 4,478,803
New luxury modern villa in Agios Tychonas, Limassol with unobstructed sea veiw. SECURITY &am…
Villa 6 room villa
Limassol, Cyprus
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 572,292
For sale 3-storey villa of 295 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
1 room apartment
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 985,337
For sale a luxury penthouse in Cyprus. The penthouse is located in one of the modern multi-a…
1 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 348,351
2 bedroom flats from €350,000 exempted VAT Delivery:July 2020 The complex is situated i…
2 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
143 m²
€ 380,438
For sale 1-storey villa of 143 sq.m. In Limassol. The villa consists of 2 bedrooms. The wind…
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
99 m²
€ 227,898
Two bedroom new apartment for sale in Mesa Geitonia - Limassol province, with 81 sq.m. cover…
Properties features in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
