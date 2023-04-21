UAE
Realting.com
Cyprus
Limassol
demos germasogeias
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
23 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 5 room villa
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 716,209
For sale 3-storey villa of 186 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
3 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
2/1 Floor
€ 319,900
For sale Apartment of 99 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the floor. It F…
3 room townhouse
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
159 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 680,000
The new complex of ten three-bedroom townhomes is located in the green area of the prestigio…
3 room townhouse
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
159 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 710,000
The new complex of ten townhouses with three bedrooms is located in the green area of the pr…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
10 Number of rooms
7 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 4,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
Villa 6 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
9 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 4,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 617 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
9 Number of rooms
7 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 2,200,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 539 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement c…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 363,000
For sale maisonette of 97 sq.meters in Limassol .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground flo…
1 room Cottage
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 490,000
Situated in the great valley of Germasoyia 10 minutes’ drive east of the town center ,…
Villa 3 room villa
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
Luxury 3 bedroom villa situated in one of the most prestigious suburbs of Limassol, 3 min dr…
3 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 635,000
For sale Apartment of 210 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor.…
1 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 490,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 88 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
3 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
3/1 Floor
€ 1,111,950
For sale under construction. Apartment of 172 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situat…
4 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
4/1 Floor
€ 2,245,980
For sale under construction. Apartment of 328 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situat…
2 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 400,000
For sale Apartment of 59 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
2 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 500,500
For sale under construction. Apartment of 140 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situat…
3 room apartment
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
5/1 Floor
€ 588,000
For sale Apartment of 163 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor.…
3 room apartment
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
7/8 Floor
€ 930,000
For sale Apartment of 248 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 8th floor.…
Villa 4 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 2,400,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement c…
Villa 4 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 610,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 184 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
Villa 4 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 650,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 224 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
Villa Villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
Infinity swimming pool, VRV air-con systems, landscaped garden and roof garden, basement par…
4 room house
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
284 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,640,000
Aurai residences include 11 exclusive three and four bedroom villas located in one of the mo…
