Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Limassol
  4. demos germasogeias
  5. Cottages

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in demos germasogeias, Cyprus

Yermasoyia
1
Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room Cottage in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
1 room Cottage
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 490,000
Situated in the great valley of Germasoyia 10 minutes’ drive east of the town center ,…

Properties features in demos germasogeias, Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir