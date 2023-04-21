UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Cyprus
New houses in Cyprus
All new buildings in Cyprus
37
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Cyprus
Residential
Apartment in Cyprus
Penthouse
Studio apartment
House in Cyprus
Villa
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Bungalow
Land in Cyprus
Luxury Properties in Cyprus
Find an Agent in Cyprus
Real estate agencies in Cyprus
Agents in Cyprus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Cyprus
Shop
Hotel
Office
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Cyprus
Find an Agent in Cyprus
Real estate agencies in Cyprus
Agents in Cyprus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Cyprus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Cyprus
Limassol
demos germasogeias
Apartments for sale
Seaview Apartments for Sale in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Yermasoyia
28
Apartment
Clear all
62 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
1/1 Floor
€ 350,000
For sale Apartment of 100 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the floor. It …
3 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
3/1 Floor
€ 545,547
For sale Apartment of 96 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the floor. It F…
6 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms
4/1 Floor
€ 1,700,000
For sale Apartment of 282 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the floor. It …
3 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
7/1 Floor
€ 845,000
For sale Apartment of 97 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the floor. It F…
3 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
3/1 Floor
€ 900,000
For sale Apartment of 237 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor.…
3 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
4/1 Floor
€ 590,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 166 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situat…
3 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 925,000
For sale Apartment of 200 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor.…
1 room apartment
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,700,000
For sale 2-bedrooms apartment on the 30th floor with panoramic sea views. Both en-suite bedr…
3 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
4/1 Floor
€ 1,400,000
For sale Apartment of 187 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor.…
2 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
3/1 Floor
€ 839,000
For sale Apartment of 234 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor.…
1 room apartment
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 495,000
For sale Apartment of 50 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
3 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
197 m²
€ 2,500,000
iHome is a new high-rise complex of Luxury apartments in the Muttayaka area of Limassol, 250…
2 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 658,000
For sale Apartment of 103 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor.…
3 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
4/1 Floor
€ 600,000
For sale Apartment of 125 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor.…
3 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 450,000
For sale Apartment of 125 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor.…
3 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
4/1 Floor
€ 1,300,000
For sale Apartment of 140 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor.…
3 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 1,900,000
For sale Apartment of 237 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor.…
2 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 1,600,000
For sale Apartment of 90 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
4 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
3/1 Floor
€ 2,500,000
For sale Apartment of 183 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor.…
2 room apartment
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 767,500
For sale Apartment of 90 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
2 room apartment
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 747,000
For sale Apartment of 90 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the ground floo…
3 room apartment
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
3/1 Floor
€ 1,600,000
For sale Apartment of 105 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor.…
3 room apartment
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 852,000
For sale Apartment of 105 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor.…
1 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
2 bath
6/1 Floor
€ 325,000
For sale Apartment of 75 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 6th floor. …
2 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 620,000
For sale Apartment of 100 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor.…
3 room apartment
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale Apartment of 160 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the ground flo…
3 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
3/1 Floor
€ 750,000
For sale Apartment of 160 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor.…
3 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 635,000
For sale Apartment of 210 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor.…
1 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
3/1 Floor
€ 480,000
For sale Apartment of 64 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. …
3 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 2,400,000
For sale Apartment of 139 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor.…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Properties features in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map