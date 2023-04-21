Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in demos germasogeias, Cyprus

Yermasoyia
28
9 properties total found
3 room apartment in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2/1 Floor
€ 319,900
For sale Apartment of 99 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the floor. It F…
3 room apartment in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 635,000
For sale Apartment of 210 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor.…
1 room apartment in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
1 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 490,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 88 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
3 room apartment in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 1,111,950
For sale under construction. Apartment of 172 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situat…
4 room apartment in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
4 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 2,245,980
For sale under construction. Apartment of 328 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situat…
2 room apartment in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
2 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 400,000
For sale Apartment of 59 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
2 room apartment in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
2 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,500
For sale under construction. Apartment of 140 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situat…
3 room apartment in Yermasoyia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 5/1 Floor
€ 588,000
For sale Apartment of 163 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor.…
3 room apartment in Yermasoyia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 7/8 Floor
€ 930,000
For sale Apartment of 248 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 8th floor.…

Properties features in demos germasogeias, Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
