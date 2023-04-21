UAE
Realting.com
Cyprus
Limassol
demos germasogeias
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Yermasoyia
28
Apartment
171 property total found
3 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
4 bath
235 m²
€ 3,900,000
Standing at 125 metres, this project is among the tallest buildings in Cyprus, boasting unin…
4 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
215 m²
€ 1,740,000
This modern project is located a tranquil safe neighbourhood in a thriving location, a centr…
2 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
134 m²
€ 1,370,000
Positioned along the stylish seaside promenade in east Limassol, the Resort is within walkin…
3 room apartment
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
150 m²
€ 1,131,000
A new premium-class residential complex in Germasogeia, Limassol, is the perfect combination…
3 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
155 m²
€ 1,024,000
Located in the popular Agios Athanasios area of Limassol, this brand new three bedroom penth…
2 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
112 m²
€ 850,000
This modern project is located a tranquil safe neighbourhood in a thriving location, a centr…
3 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
155 m²
€ 850,000
Limassol has always been a city with the most trendy, modern, innovative and luxurious prope…
3 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
183 m²
€ 725,000
A boutique project situated in the area of Paniotis within the Germasogeia municipality of L…
3 room apartment
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
144 m²
€ 751,920
A new premium-class residential complex in Germasogeia, Limassol, is the perfect combination…
2 room apartment
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
112 m²
€ 585,520
A new premium-class residential complex in Germasogeia, Limassol, is the perfect combination…
3 room apartment
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
135 m²
€ 600,000
A modern and classically stylish development in the heart of Limassol, a mere 650 meters fro…
2 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
99 m²
€ 429,900
Amazing and unique, this modern residential building is situated Germasogeia, the most attra…
2 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
118 m²
€ 444,000
The modern 3-storey residential development is located in the popular Germasogeia area of Li…
2 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
121 m²
€ 345,000
Located in the elegant area of Agios Athanasios in Limassol, close to the municipal park, gr…
1 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
67 m²
€ 235,000
Located in the elegant area of Agios Athanasios in Limassol, close to the municipal park, gr…
1 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
67 m²
€ 250,000
Located in the elegant area of Agios Athanasios in Limassol, close to the municipal park, gr…
2 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
3 bath
179 m²
€ 2,896,650
The exclusive 2 bedroom apartment with a huge veranda and panoramic sea views is located in …
3 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
132 m²
€ 1,395,000
The luxury three bedroom apartment is part of a premier residential development providing th…
1 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
2 bath
74 m²
€ 1,357,000
The exclusive 1 bedroom apartment with a huge veranda and panoramic sea views is located in …
2 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
125 m²
€ 1,050,000
Splashing of the waves, the gentle rustle of trees, a fresh sea breeze, and subtle eucalyptu…
2 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
108 m²
€ 595,000
A beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment is located in the heart of Limassol Germasogeia a…
2 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
3 bath
118 m²
€ 550,000
Germasogeia area in Limassol is one of the city’s most vibrant and prestigious neighbourhood…
1 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
1 bath
85 m²
€ 495,000
1 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
1 bath
88 m²
€ 392,000
2 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
97 m²
€ 505,000
2 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 bath
115 m²
€ 900,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
259 m²
€ 1,200,000
3 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 bath
149 m²
€ 780,000
3 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
2 bath
144 m²
€ 860,000
2 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
115 m²
€ 550,000
Properties features in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
