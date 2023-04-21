Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Limassol
  4. demos germasogeias
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in demos germasogeias, Cyprus

Yermasoyia
28
Apartment To archive
Clear all
171 property total found
3 room apartment in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 4 bath 235 m²
€ 3,900,000
Standing at 125 metres, this project is among the tallest buildings in Cyprus, boasting unin…
4 room apartment in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
4 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 215 m²
€ 1,740,000
This modern project is located a tranquil safe neighbourhood in a thriving location, a centr…
2 room apartment in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
2 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 134 m²
€ 1,370,000
Positioned along the stylish seaside promenade in east Limassol, the Resort is within walkin…
3 room apartment in Yermasoyia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 150 m²
€ 1,131,000
A new premium-class residential complex in Germasogeia, Limassol, is the perfect combination…
3 room apartment in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 155 m²
€ 1,024,000
Located in the popular Agios Athanasios area of Limassol, this brand new three bedroom penth…
2 room apartment in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
2 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 112 m²
€ 850,000
This modern project is located a tranquil safe neighbourhood in a thriving location, a centr…
3 room apartment in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 155 m²
€ 850,000
Limassol has always been a city with the most trendy, modern, innovative and luxurious prope…
3 room apartment in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 183 m²
€ 725,000
A boutique project situated in the area of Paniotis within the Germasogeia municipality of L…
3 room apartment in Yermasoyia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 144 m²
€ 751,920
A new premium-class residential complex in Germasogeia, Limassol, is the perfect combination…
2 room apartment in Yermasoyia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 112 m²
€ 585,520
A new premium-class residential complex in Germasogeia, Limassol, is the perfect combination…
3 room apartment in Yermasoyia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 135 m²
€ 600,000
A modern and classically stylish development in the heart of Limassol, a mere 650 meters fro…
2 room apartment in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
2 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 99 m²
€ 429,900
Amazing and unique, this modern residential building is situated Germasogeia, the most attra…
2 room apartment in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
2 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 118 m²
€ 444,000
The modern 3-storey residential development is located in the popular Germasogeia area of Li…
2 room apartment in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
2 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 121 m²
€ 345,000
Located in the elegant area of Agios Athanasios in Limassol, close to the municipal park, gr…
1 room apartment in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
1 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m²
€ 235,000
Located in the elegant area of Agios Athanasios in Limassol, close to the municipal park, gr…
1 room apartment in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
1 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m²
€ 250,000
Located in the elegant area of Agios Athanasios in Limassol, close to the municipal park, gr…
2 room apartment in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
2 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 3 bath 179 m²
€ 2,896,650
The exclusive 2 bedroom apartment with a huge veranda and panoramic sea views is located in …
3 room apartment in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 132 m²
€ 1,395,000
The luxury three bedroom apartment is part of a premier residential development providing th…
1 room apartment in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
1 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 74 m²
€ 1,357,000
The exclusive 1 bedroom apartment with a huge veranda and panoramic sea views is located in …
2 room apartment in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
2 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 125 m²
€ 1,050,000
Splashing of the waves, the gentle rustle of trees, a fresh sea breeze, and subtle eucalyptu…
2 room apartment in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
2 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 108 m²
€ 595,000
A beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment is located in the heart of Limassol Germasogeia a…
2 room apartment in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
2 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 3 bath 118 m²
€ 550,000
Germasogeia area in Limassol is one of the city’s most vibrant and prestigious neighbourhood…
1 room apartment in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
1 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
1 bath 85 m²
€ 495,000
1 room apartment in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
1 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
1 bath 88 m²
€ 392,000
2 room apartment in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
2 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
97 m²
€ 505,000
2 room apartment in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
2 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 bath 115 m²
€ 900,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
259 m²
€ 1,200,000
3 room apartment in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 bath 149 m²
€ 780,000
3 room apartment in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
2 bath 144 m²
€ 860,000
2 room apartment in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
2 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
115 m²
€ 550,000

Properties features in demos germasogeias, Cyprus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir