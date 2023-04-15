Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Limassol
  4. demos agiou athanasiou
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus

5 properties total found
Villa 6 room villain demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 2,950,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 465 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
Villa 5 room villain Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 750,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 315 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
Villa 3 room villain demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
Villa 4 room villain Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,100,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
Villa 6 room villain Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
9 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,100,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 455 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…

