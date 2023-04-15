Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Limassol
  4. demos agiou athanasiou

Pool Residential properties for sale in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus

6 properties total found
Villa 6 room villain demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 2,950,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 465 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
3 room apartmentin Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 5/1 Floor
€ 1,300,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 270 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situat…
2 room apartmentin Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 390,000
For sale Apartment of 85 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. …
Villa 3 room villain demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
2 room apartmentin Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 365,000
For sale Apartment of 92 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. …
Villa 4 room villain Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,100,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…

Properties features in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir