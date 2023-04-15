Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus

3 room apartmentin Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 1/1 Floor
€ 310,000
For sale Apartment of 104 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the floor. It …
3 room apartmentin Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 10/1 Floor
€ 3,600,000
For sale Apartment of 310 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 10th floor…
4 room apartmentin Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 1/1 Floor
€ 620,000
For sale Apartment of 155 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the floor. It …
1 room apartmentin Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 285,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 90 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
2 room apartmentin Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 10/1 Floor
€ 1,250,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 166 sq. m. in Limassol. The apartment is situated …
3 room apartmentin Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 5/1 Floor
€ 1,300,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 270 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situat…
1 room apartmentin Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 225,000
For sale Apartment of 60 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. …
3 room apartmentin Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 7/1 Floor
€ 4,500,000
For sale Apartment of 315 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 7th floor.…
2 room apartmentin Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 365,000
For sale Apartment of 92 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. …
2 room apartmentin Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 545,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 134 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situat…
3 room apartmentin Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 890,000
For sale Apartment of 229 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor.…
2 room apartmentin Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 7/1 Floor
€ 1,380,000
Absolutely amazing spacious 2 bedroom apartment located in the sea front. Property is offeri…
2 room apartmentin Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 9/1 Floor
€ 2,200,000
For sale apartment of 150 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the seventeent…
1 room apartmentin Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 525,000
Modern residential project, consisting of 3 five-level apartment blocks, located in the city…
1 room apartmentin Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 489,000
Modern residential project, consisting of 3 five-level apartment blocks, located in the city…

