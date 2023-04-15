UAE
Residential properties for sale in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
40 properties total found
2 room apartment
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 385,000
For sale Apartment of 141 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor.…
Villa 6 room villa
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 2,950,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 465 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
3 room apartment
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
2/1 Floor
€ 330,000
For sale Apartment of 84 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the floor. It F…
3 room apartment
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
1/1 Floor
€ 310,000
For sale Apartment of 104 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the floor. It …
3 room apartment
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
10/1 Floor
€ 3,600,000
For sale Apartment of 310 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 10th floor…
4 room apartment
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
1/1 Floor
€ 620,000
For sale Apartment of 155 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the floor. It …
4 room apartment
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
4/1 Floor
€ 877,000
For sale Apartment of 304 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the floor. It …
3 room apartment
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 550,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 161 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situat…
1 room apartment
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 285,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 90 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
2 room apartment
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 570,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 115 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situat…
3 room apartment
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 705,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 145 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situat…
Villa 5 room villa
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 750,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 315 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
2 room apartment
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
10/1 Floor
€ 1,250,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 166 sq. m. in Limassol. The apartment is situated …
3 room apartment
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
5/1 Floor
€ 1,300,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 270 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situat…
1 room apartment
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
67 m²
€ 800,000
ONLY: Tower Residences & amp; Suites are an exclusive residential complex, the advantages of…
1 room apartment
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
Luxury apartment, located in the popular area of Neapolis, only 200m from the beach close to…
2 room apartment
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 390,000
For sale Apartment of 85 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. …
1 room apartment
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 225,000
For sale Apartment of 60 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. …
1 room apartment
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 840,000
Luxurious apartments for sale. The development lies within close proximity to Limassol&rsquo…
Villa 3 room villa
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
3 room apartment
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
7/1 Floor
€ 4,500,000
For sale Apartment of 315 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 7th floor.…
2 room apartment
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
4/1 Floor
€ 365,000
For sale Apartment of 92 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. …
3 room apartment
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
3/1 Floor
€ 1,000,000
For sale Apartment of 200 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor.…
2 room apartment
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 650,000
For sale Apartment of 155 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor.…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Limassol .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground flo…
2 room apartment
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
1/6 Floor
€ 760,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 123 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situat…
2 room apartment
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale Apartment of 75 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the ground floo…
2 room apartment
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
3/1 Floor
€ 310,000
For sale Apartment of 99 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. …
3 room apartment
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 570,000
For sale Apartment of 153 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the ground flo…
2 room apartment
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 545,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 134 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situat…
