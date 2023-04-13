UAE
Cyprus
Cottages
Pool Cottages for sale in Cyprus
47 properties total found
3 room cottage
Pissouri, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
3 room cottage
koinoteta talas, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 470,000
For sale 1-storey house of 157 sq.meters in Paphos. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
3 room cottage
Geri, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
198 m²
€ 295,000
For sale under construction a detached house of three bedrooms in Vergina - Larnaca district…
3 room cottage
Orounta, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
128 m²
€ 290,000
Three bedroom resale detached house for sale in Pernera - Famagusta province. The house cons…
3 room cottage
Cyprus, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
125 m²
€ 325,000
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Parekklisia - Limassol provinc…
3 room cottage
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
157 m²
€ 450,000
Used three bedroom independent house for sale in the province of Pernera - Famagusta. The ho…
3 room cottage
Cyprus, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
163 m²
€ 395,000
For sale under construction bungalow a detached house of three bedrooms in Dekelia - Larnaca…
3 room cottage
Larnaca, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
135 m²
€ 350,000
Three bedroom detached house for sale in Aia Thekla - Famagusta province, with sea view. The…
Cottage 4 rooms
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
300 m²
€ 800,000
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom house in Agios Tychonas - Limassol provi…
Cottage 4 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
350 m²
€ 950,000
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom house in Agios Tychonas - Limassol provi…
Cottage 4 rooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
275 m²
€ 650,000
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom house in Agios Tychonas - Limassol provi…
Cottage 4 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
198 m²
€ 680,000
Four bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol provi…
3 room cottage
Cyprus, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
171 m²
€ 370,000
Three bedroom under construction detached house for sale in Ipsonas - Limassol Province, wit…
3 room cottage
Larnaca, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
160 m²
€ 360,000
Three bedroom under construction detached house for sale in Ipsonas - Limassol Province, wit…
3 room cottage
Orounta, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
106 m²
€ 223,000
For sale under construction two bedroom apartment in Oroklini - Larnaka province. It has 94 …
3 room cottage
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
154 m²
€ 600,000
For sale three bedroom resale detached house in Protaras - Famagusta province. The house con…
3 room cottage
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
224 m²
€ 710,000
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Germasogia - Limassol province…
3 room cottage
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
210 m²
€ 680,000
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Germasogia - Limassol province…
3 room cottage
Cyprus, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
144 m²
€ 429,000
For sale a detached three bedroom house, in Pegeia - Paphos province, with 160 sq.m. covered…
3 room cottage
Cyprus, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
135 m²
€ 385,000
For sale a detached three bedroom house, in Pegeia - Paphos province, with 151 sq.m. covered…
3 room cottage
Cyprus, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
135 m²
€ 415,000
For sale a detached three bedroom house, in Pegeia - Paphos province, with 151 sq.m. covered…
3 room cottage
Cyprus, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
135 m²
€ 385,000
For sale a detached three bedroom house, in Pegeia - Paphos province, with 151 sq.m. covered…
3 room cottage
Cyprus, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
144 m²
€ 396,000
For sale a detached three bedroom house, in Pegeia - Paphos province, with 144 sq.m. covered…
3 room cottage
Cyprus, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
135 m²
€ 390,000
For sale a detached three bedroom house, in Pegeia - Paphos province, with 151 sq.m. covered…
3 room cottage
Cyprus, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
144 m²
€ 429,000
For sale a detached three bedroom house, in Pegeia - Paphos province, with 144 sq.m. covered…
Cottage 4 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
250 m²
€ 950,000
For sale a detached four bedroom house in Platres - Limassol province, with 250 sq.m. covere…
3 room cottage
Strovolos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
154 m²
€ 235,000
For sale under construction a detached house of three bedrooms in Oroklini - Larnaca distric…
3 room cottage
Orounta, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
147 m²
€ 225,000
For sale under construction a detached house of three bedrooms in Oroklini - Larnaca distric…
3 room cottage
Orounta, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
154 m²
€ 245,000
For sale under construction a detached house of three bedrooms in Oroklini - Larnaca distric…
3 room cottage
Larnaca, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
148 m²
€ 229,000
For sale a semi-detached three bedroom under construction house in Deftera - Nicosia distric…
