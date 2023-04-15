Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Paphos
  4. koinoteta chloraka
  5. Chloraka

Pool Residential properties for sale in Chloraka, Cyprus

41 property total found
Villa 5 room villain Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,393,900
For sale 1-storey villa of 590 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 5 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 940,900
For sale 1-storey villa of 223 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 218 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 981,800
For sale 1-storey villa of 223 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 973,700
For sale 1-storey villa of 223 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 940,900
For sale 1-storey villa of 223 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 981,800
For sale 1-storey villa of 223 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 5 room villain Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,882,800
For sale 1-storey villa of 496 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 5 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 4 room villain Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,047,300
For sale 1-storey villa of 282 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 4 room villain Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,047,300
For sale 1-storey villa of 282 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 4 room villain Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,047,300
For sale 1-storey villa of 282 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 4 room villain Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,047,300
For sale 1-storey villa of 282 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 4 room villain Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,047,300
For sale 1-storey villa of 282 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 4 room villain Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,104,600
For sale 1-storey villa of 282 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 981,800
For sale 1-storey villa of 228 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 4 room villain Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,405,500
For sale 1-storey villa of 437 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 5 room villain Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,921,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 586 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 5 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,063,700
For sale 1-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,022,700
For sale 1-storey villa of 247 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 981,800
For sale 1-storey villa of 249 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 5 room villain Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,198,700
For sale 1-storey villa of 583 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 5 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,231,250
For sale 1-storey villa of 274 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,454,800
For sale 1-storey villa of 274 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,022,700
For sale 1-storey villa of 243 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,039,100
For sale 1-storey villa of 253 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,039,100
For sale 1-storey villa of 253 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 981,800
For sale 1-storey villa of 249 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 4 room villain Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,186,400
For sale 1-storey villa of 332 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 4 room villain Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,104,600
For sale 1-storey villa of 314 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 4 room villain Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,104,600
For sale 1-storey villa of 314 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir