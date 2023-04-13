Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Bungalow

Seaview Bungalows for Sale in Cyprus

Cyprus
1
Larnaca
1
Bungalow To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
Bungalow 4 roomsin Cyprus, Cyprus
Bungalow 4 rooms
Cyprus, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 358 m² Number of floors 2
€ 680,575
We present to your attention the unique elite project HEAVEN'S HILL VILLAGE which is located…
Bungalow 4 roomsin Larnaca, Cyprus
Bungalow 4 rooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 358 m² Number of floors 2
€ 680,575
We present to your attention the unique elite project HEAVEN'S HILL VILLAGE which is located…
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
120 m²
€ 136,695
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bath 197 m²
€ 289,794
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
3 bath 130 m²
€ 275,578
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
2 bath 130 m²
€ 158,567

Properties features in Cyprus

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir