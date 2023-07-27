Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Ayia Napa, Cyprus

Villa 4 room villa in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 190 sq.meters in Agia Napa. The owners will be leaving the furnit…
€ 525,000
Villa 3 room villa in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 161 sq.meters in Protaras. The ground floor co…
€ 575,000
Villa 5 room villa in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 223 sq.meters in Protaras. The ground floor co…
€ 685,000
Villa 5 room villa in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 475 sq.meters in Agia Napa. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedro…
€ 2,950,000
Villa 4 room villa in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 436 sq.meters in Agia Napa. The semi-basement consists of one bed…
€ 3,350,000
Villa 5 room villa in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in Agia Napa. The ground floor c…
€ 2,350,000
Villa 4 room villa in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 504 sq.meters in Agia Napa. The ground floor c…
€ 3,700,000
