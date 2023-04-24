Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Ayia Napa

Pool Residential properties for sale in Ayia Napa, Cyprus

7 properties total found
3 room apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 235 m²
€ 909,994
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol Province,…
3 room apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 235 m²
€ 923,576
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol Province,…
2 room apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 143 m²
€ 723,300
Two bedroom under construction duplex apartment for sale in kolonakiou area - Limassol Provi…
Room 4 rooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 189 m²
€ 580,000
Four bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Germasogia - Limassol province, w…
3 room apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 151 m²
€ 700,000
Three bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden for sale in City Center - Limassol Provin…
3 room cottage in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 212 m²
€ 680,000
For sale under construction  a detached three bedroom house in Parekklisia - Limassol provin…
3 room apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 177 m²
€ 687,500
 

Properties features in Ayia Napa, Cyprus

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir