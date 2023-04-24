Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Ayia Napa
  4. Cottages

Pool Cottages for sale in Ayia Napa, Cyprus

Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room cottage in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 212 m²
€ 680,000
For sale under construction  a detached three bedroom house in Parekklisia - Limassol provin…

Properties features in Ayia Napa, Cyprus

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir