Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Ayia Napa
  4. Apartments for sale

Pool Apartments for sale in Ayia Napa, Cyprus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
3 room apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 235 m²
€ 909,994
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol Province,…
3 room apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 235 m²
€ 923,576
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol Province,…
2 room apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 143 m²
€ 723,300
Two bedroom under construction duplex apartment for sale in kolonakiou area - Limassol Provi…
Room 4 rooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 189 m²
€ 580,000
Four bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Germasogia - Limassol province, w…
3 room apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 151 m²
€ 700,000
Three bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden for sale in City Center - Limassol Provin…
3 room apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 177 m²
€ 687,500
 

Properties features in Ayia Napa, Cyprus

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir