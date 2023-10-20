Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Ayia Napa, Cyprus

3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 235 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol Province,…
€909,994
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 235 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol Province,…
€923,576
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with garden, with storage room in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with garden, with storage room
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Three bedroom under construction  penthouse apartment for sale in Agia Fila - Limassol Provi…
€562,600
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with storage room in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with storage room
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 143 m²
Two bedroom under construction duplex apartment for sale in kolonakiou area - Limassol Provi…
€723,300
Room 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 189 m²
Four bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Germasogia - Limassol province, w…
€580,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 151 m²
Three bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden for sale in City Center - Limassol Provin…
€700,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with parking covered in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with parking covered
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Three bedroom whole floor apartment under construction for sale in Neapolis - Limassol Provi…
€565,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with garden, with water system in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with garden, with water system
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 250 m²
For sale under construction three bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden in City Cente…
€705,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with garden, with water system in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with garden, with water system
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 186 m²
For sale under construction three bedroom apartment in Agios Nektarios - Limassol province, …
€700,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with water system, with floor heating in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with water system, with floor heating
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 177 m²
 
€687,500

