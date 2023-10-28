Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Ayia Napa, Cyprus

3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 235 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol Province,…
€909,994
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 235 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol Province,…
€923,576
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with garden, with storage room in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with garden, with storage room
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Three bedroom under construction  penthouse apartment for sale in Agia Fila - Limassol Provi…
€562,600
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with storage room in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with storage room
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 143 m²
Two bedroom under construction duplex apartment for sale in kolonakiou area - Limassol Provi…
€723,300
Room 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 189 m²
Four bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Germasogia - Limassol province, w…
€580,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 151 m²
Three bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden for sale in City Center - Limassol Provin…
€700,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with parking covered in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with parking covered
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Three bedroom whole floor apartment under construction for sale in Neapolis - Limassol Provi…
€565,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with garden, with water system in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with garden, with water system
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 250 m²
For sale under construction three bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden in City Cente…
€705,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with garden, with water system in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with garden, with water system
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 186 m²
For sale under construction three bedroom apartment in Agios Nektarios - Limassol province, …
€700,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 212 m²
For sale under construction  a detached three bedroom house in Parekklisia - Limassol provin…
€680,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with water system, with floor heating in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with water system, with floor heating
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 177 m²
 
€687,500

Investments into real estate in Ayia Napa, Cyprus under the «Golden Passport» scheme

Rather small by European standards, Ayia Napa (Agia Napa) is recognized as one of the most electrifying clubbing center of the Mediterranean. The beaches here are sandy and the coastal zone of fourteen beaches have been awarded the blue flag award for for the ecologically clean sea. Located in the small bay of Ayia Napa, yacht marina Limanaki is equipped with 600 berths for motor boats, boats, sailboats and yachts. A new harbor development, the main investor of which is the Egyptian billionaire, will bring Ayia Napa to the level of a cutting-edge European cosmopolitan resort by 2030.

Acquisition of property in Ayia Napa as a chance to obtain a European passport

An investment of € 2-2.5 million in Cyprus real estate makes it possible to get EU citizenship. The program, called «Golden Passport», has been operating in Cyprus since 2012. According to Stockwatch, 2731 passports were issued to Russians as of the end of May 2019.

The following types of real estate in Ayia Napa can be bought to obtain EU citizenship:

  • apartments;
  • townhouses;
  • private houses;
  • villas;
  • commercial property.

The cost of houses in Ayia Napa depends on the proximity to the coast, floorage and type of housing. Prices here reach € 2.1-2.5 thousand / m². Though, real estate in Ayia Napa can be purchased not only for permanent stay. Acquisition of commercial property as:

  • partner share in the hotel;
  • office space;
  • dining and entertainment project — is also included in the total investment for obtaining citizenship.

The legislative changes entered into force in Cyprus on May 15, 2019, slightly amended the requisitions to obtain a residence permit through the real estate purchase. Most likely, they are caused by the Cypriots’ wish to become full members of the Schengen zone, and this fact will only increase the value of the Ayia Napa real estate.

