Residential properties for sale in Ayia Napa, Cyprus

Investments into real estate in Ayia Napa, Cyprus under the «Golden Passport» scheme

Rather small by European standards, Ayia Napa (Agia Napa) is recognized as one of the most electrifying clubbing center of the Mediterranean. The beaches here are sandy and the coastal zone of fourteen beaches have been awarded the blue flag award for for the ecologically clean sea. Located in the small bay of Ayia Napa, yacht marina Limanaki is equipped with 600 berths for motor boats, boats, sailboats and yachts. A new harbor development, the main investor of which is the Egyptian billionaire, will bring Ayia Napa to the level of a cutting-edge European cosmopolitan resort by 2030.

Acquisition of property in Ayia Napa as a chance to obtain a European passport

An investment of € 2-2.5 million in Cyprus real estate makes it possible to get EU citizenship. The program, called «Golden Passport», has been operating in Cyprus since 2012. According to Stockwatch, 2731 passports were issued to Russians as of the end of May 2019.

The following types of real estate in Ayia Napa can be bought to obtain EU citizenship:

apartments;

townhouses;

private houses;

villas;

commercial property.

The cost of houses in Ayia Napa depends on the proximity to the coast, floorage and type of housing. Prices here reach € 2.1-2.5 thousand / m². Though, real estate in Ayia Napa can be purchased not only for permanent stay. Acquisition of commercial property as:

partner share in the hotel;

office space;

dining and entertainment project — is also included in the total investment for obtaining citizenship.

The legislative changes entered into force in Cyprus on May 15, 2019, slightly amended the requisitions to obtain a residence permit through the real estate purchase. Most likely, they are caused by the Cypriots’ wish to become full members of the Schengen zone, and this fact will only increase the value of the Ayia Napa real estate.