Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Aradhippou, Cyprus

apartments
51
houses
15
4 properties total found
4 room apartment in Livadia, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Livadia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 221 sq.meters in Larnaka. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat…
€ 680,000
3 room apartment in Livadia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Livadia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 162 sq.meters in Larnaka. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat…
€ 270,000
2 room apartment in Livadia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Livadia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction apartment of 91 sq.meters in Larnaka. The apartment is situated …
€ 422,500
3 room cottage in Aradhippou, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Aradhippou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor con…
€ 280,000
