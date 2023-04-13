Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Cyprus

penthouses
14
multi-level apartments
1
studios
10
1 BHK
128
2 BHK
362
3 BHK
335
4 BHK
45
2 room apartmentin Cyprus, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Cyprus, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 87,455
  Chic apartments in the prestigious CAESAR RESORT 500 meters to Long Beach, with sea …
1 room studio apartmentin Cyprus, Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Cyprus, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 68,310
Chic apartments in the prestigious CAESAR RESORT 500 meters to Long Beach, with sea views. …
2 room apartmentin Cyprus, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Cyprus, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m² 5/10 Floor
€ 98,650
Chic video apartments in the prestigious CAESAR BLUE complex 100 meters to the sea. The com…
2 room apartmentin Cyprus, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Cyprus, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 111,123
  Chic video apartments in the prestigious CAESAR BLUE complex 100 meters to the sea. …
2 room apartmentin Paphos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Paphos, Cyprus
2 bath 117 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 285,000
Residence № A011, block 4, in the complex Pearl Park – is a magnificent 2-room apartment for…
3 room apartmentin Paphos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Paphos, Cyprus
2 bath 141 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 325,000
Apartment № 102 — is a beautiful apartment with 3 bedrooms on the 1st floor of block B. Com…
2 room apartmentin Paphos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Paphos, Cyprus
2 bath 110 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 230,000
Apartment BV-A103 — is a beautiful apartment with 3 bedrooms on the 1st floor of block B. "…
1 room apartmentin Cyprus, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Cyprus, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 63,499
Chic video apartments in a prestigious complex of 100 meters to the sea. The complex has a …
1 room apartmentin Cyprus, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Cyprus, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² 3/10 Floor
€ 92,883
1 room apartmentin Cyprus, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Cyprus, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m² 1/10 Floor
€ 91,707
Multilevel apartments 3 bedroomsin Cyprus, Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Cyprus, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 213,857
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 110 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 300,000
For sale apartment of 110 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the second floor an…
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 203 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 725,000
For sale apartment of 203 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 203 m² 4/1 Floor
€ 770,000
For sale apartment of 203 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fifth floor and…
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 260 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 2,785,000
For sale apartment of 260 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
4 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 229 m²
€ 630,000
Duplex for sale with an area of 229 sq.m. In Limassol. Duplex is located on 2 levels. The fi…
2 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 106 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 334,000
For sale apartment of 106 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 163 m² 5/1 Floor
€ 588,000
For sale apartment of 163 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the sixth floor and…
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 248 m² 8/1 Floor
€ 930,000
For sale apartment of 248 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the ninth floor and…
2 room apartmentin Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 124 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 500,000
For sale apartment of 124 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 140 m² 5/1 Floor
€ 1,380,000
For sale apartment of 140 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the sixth floor and…
1 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 82 m² 6/1 Floor
€ 792,000
3 room apartmentin Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 176 m² 3/1 Floor
€ 611,000
For sale apartment of 176 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The apartment is located on th…
3 room apartmentin Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 245 m² 3/1 Floor
€ 770,000
For sale apartment of 245 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The apartment is located on th…
1 room apartmentin Pafos, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 64 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 361,000
For sale apartment of 64 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The apartment is located on the…
2 room apartmentin Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 126 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 460,000
For sale apartment of 126 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The apartment is located on th…
2 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 139 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 700,000
For sale apartment of 139 square meters.m In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third…
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 161 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 800,000
For sale apartment of 161 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
2 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 95 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 500,000
For sale apartment of 95 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and …
2 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 159 m² Number of floors 1
€ 590,000
For sale apartment of 159 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …

