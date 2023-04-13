Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Cyprus

UAE
2 room apartment
Cyprus, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
100 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 87,455
Chic apartments in the prestigious CAESAR RESORT 500 meters to Long Beach, with sea …
1 room studio apartment
Cyprus, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 68,310
Chic apartments in the prestigious CAESAR RESORT 500 meters to Long Beach, with sea views. …
2 room apartment
Cyprus, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
75 m²
5/10 Floor
€ 98,650
Chic video apartments in the prestigious CAESAR BLUE complex 100 meters to the sea. The com…
2 room apartment
Cyprus, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
78 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 111,123
Chic video apartments in the prestigious CAESAR BLUE complex 100 meters to the sea. …
1 room apartment
Cyprus, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
55 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 63,499
Chic video apartments in a prestigious complex of 100 meters to the sea. The complex has a …
1 room apartment
Cyprus, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
3/10 Floor
€ 92,883
1 room apartment
Cyprus, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
68 m²
1/10 Floor
€ 91,707
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Cyprus, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
120 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 213,857
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
203 m²
4/1 Floor
€ 770,000
For sale apartment of 203 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fifth floor and…
4 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
229 m²
€ 630,000
Duplex for sale with an area of 229 sq.m. In Limassol. Duplex is located on 2 levels. The fi…
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
163 m²
5/1 Floor
€ 588,000
For sale apartment of 163 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the sixth floor and…
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
248 m²
8/1 Floor
€ 930,000
For sale apartment of 248 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the ninth floor and…
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
140 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 477,000
For sale apartment of 140 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
140 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 500,500
For sale apartment of 140 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
59 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 400,000
For sale apartment of 59 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the second floor and…
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
153 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 1,330,000
For sale apartment of 153 sq.m. In Paphos. The apartment is located on the ground floor and …
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
157 m²
5/1 Floor
€ 1,290,000
For sale apartment of 157 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the sixth floor and…
4 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
328 m²
4/1 Floor
€ 2,245,980
For sale apartment of 328 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
172 m²
3/1 Floor
€ 1,111,950
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
200 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale apartment of 200 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the ground floor an…
3 room apartment
Cyprus, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
152 m²
3/1 Floor
€ 1,799,000
For sale apartment of 152 sq.m. In Protaras under construction. The apartment is located on …
3 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
180 m²
€ 800,000
Duplex for sale with an area of 180 sq.m. In Nicosia. Duplex is located on 2 levels. The thi…
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
187 m²
3/1 Floor
€ 400,000
For sale apartment of 187 square meters.m In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fourt…
1 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
88 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 490,000
For sale apartment of 88 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on t…
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
212 m²
2/1 Floor
€ 846,000
For sale apartment of 212 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
210 m²
2/1 Floor
€ 635,000
For sale apartment of 210 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
167 m²
3/1 Floor
€ 550,000
For sale apartment of 167 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fourth floor an…
1 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
62 m²
2/1 Floor
€ 315,000
For sale apartment of 62 square meters.m In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third …
3 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
108 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 373,680
For sale apartment of 108 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the floor and consi…
5 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
183 m²
4/3 Floor
€ 725,000
For sale apartment of 183 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the floor and consi…
