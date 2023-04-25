Croatia
Realting.com
Croatia
Zagreb County
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Zagreb County, Croatia
Grad Zapresic
12
Zapresic
12
Samobor
9
City of Velika Gorica
6
Velika Gorica
6
Grad Sveta Nedelja
4
Municipality of Rugvica
3
Apartment
Clear all
34 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room apartment
Luznica, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
54 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 152,000
I25475 Tina Ujevića
3 room apartment
Novaki, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 196,000
I25480 Čižmešijina
3 room apartment
cista Mlaka, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
93 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 198,000
I25373 Ulica Ivice Perića
2 room apartment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
€ 155,000
Velika Gorica, Slavka Kolara Street Two-room apartment of 59.60m2 on the 4th floor in a bui…
3 room apartment
Samobor, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
76 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 244,192
I25202 Ulica Zlatka Price
4 room apartment
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
93 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 279,999
I25134 Kostanjek
3 room apartment
Samobor, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
104 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 270,000
I25083 Starogradska
4 room apartment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
97 m²
€ 202,960
I24970 Pleška
3 room apartment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
80 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 174,543
I24974 Pleška
4 room apartment
Samobor, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
102 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 326,400
I24651 Ulica Zlatka Price
2 room apartment
Samobor, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
52 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 166,401
I24672 Ulica Zlatka Price
4 room apartment
Samobor, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
92 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 295,291
I24657 Ulica Zlatka Price
3 room apartment
Samobor, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
71 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 226,432
I24669 Ulica Zlatka Price
4 room apartment
Samobor, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
83 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 266,591
I24667 Ulica Zlatka Price
2 room apartment
Luznica, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
44 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 102,999
I24721 Mirka Ožegovića
2 room apartment
Samobor, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
54 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 105,000
I24649 Jelačićeva
2 room apartment
Samobor, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
71 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 115,000
I24647 Jelačićeva
4 room apartment
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
110 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 300,000
I24620 Pijavišće
3 room apartment
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
66 m²
€ 155,000
Stenjevec, near Samoborska cesta and Aleja Bologna Nice, three-room apartment with a tot…
4 room apartment
Zapresic, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
150 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 373,000
I24440 Pavla Lončara
3 room apartment
Zapresic, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
81 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 177,191
I24265 Ulica Pavla Lončara
5 room apartment
Novaki, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
146 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 228,000
APARTMENT FOR SALE HOLY SUNDAY, 146.46 m2. Two-story apartment for sale on the second floor …
5 room apartment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
122 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 268,400
I24016 Andrije Kačića Miošića
5 room apartment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
142 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 312,400
I24012 Andrije Kačića Miošića
4 room apartment
Svetonedeljski Breg, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
85 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 199,000
I23961 Franjina ulica
4 room apartment
Svetonedeljski Breg, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
85 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 199,000
I23962 Franjina ulica
2 room apartment
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
61 m²
8/9 Floor
€ 150,000
I23856 Sigetje
2 room apartment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 125,000
I23783 Plepelićeva
3 room apartment
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
77 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 180,000
I23632 Posavje
3 room apartment
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
71 m²
11/15 Floor
€ 130,000
I23208 Hrvatskih Iseljenika
