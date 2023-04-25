Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Zagreb County, Croatia

Grad Zapresic
12
Zapresic
12
Samobor
9
City of Velika Gorica
6
Velika Gorica
6
Grad Sveta Nedelja
4
Municipality of Rugvica
3
34 properties total found
2 room apartment in Luznica, Croatia
2 room apartment
Luznica, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 152,000
I25475 Tina Ujevića
3 room apartment in Novaki, Croatia
3 room apartment
Novaki, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² Number of floors 2
€ 196,000
I25480 Čižmešijina
3 room apartment in cista Mlaka, Croatia
3 room apartment
cista Mlaka, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 93 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 198,000
I25373 Ulica Ivice Perića
2 room apartment in Velika Gorica, Croatia
2 room apartment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 155,000
Velika Gorica, Slavka Kolara Street Two-room apartment of 59.60m2 on the 4th floor in a bui…
3 room apartment in Samobor, Croatia
3 room apartment
Samobor, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 244,192
I25202 Ulica Zlatka Price
4 room apartment in Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
4 room apartment
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 93 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 279,999
I25134 Kostanjek
3 room apartment in Samobor, Croatia
3 room apartment
Samobor, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 104 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 270,000
I25083 Starogradska
4 room apartment in Velika Gorica, Croatia
4 room apartment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 97 m²
€ 202,960
I24970 Pleška
3 room apartment in Velika Gorica, Croatia
3 room apartment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 80 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 174,543
I24974 Pleška
4 room apartment in Samobor, Croatia
4 room apartment
Samobor, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 102 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 326,400
I24651 Ulica Zlatka Price
2 room apartment in Samobor, Croatia
2 room apartment
Samobor, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m² Number of floors 2
€ 166,401
I24672 Ulica Zlatka Price
4 room apartment in Samobor, Croatia
4 room apartment
Samobor, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 92 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 295,291
I24657 Ulica Zlatka Price
3 room apartment in Samobor, Croatia
3 room apartment
Samobor, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m² Number of floors 2
€ 226,432
I24669 Ulica Zlatka Price
4 room apartment in Samobor, Croatia
4 room apartment
Samobor, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 83 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 266,591
I24667 Ulica Zlatka Price
2 room apartment in Luznica, Croatia
2 room apartment
Luznica, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 102,999
I24721 Mirka Ožegovića
2 room apartment in Samobor, Croatia
2 room apartment
Samobor, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 105,000
I24649 Jelačićeva
2 room apartment in Samobor, Croatia
2 room apartment
Samobor, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m² Number of floors 2
€ 115,000
I24647 Jelačićeva
4 room apartment in Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
4 room apartment
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m² Number of floors 2
€ 300,000
I24620 Pijavišće
3 room apartment in Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
3 room apartment
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 66 m²
€ 155,000
Stenjevec, near Samoborska cesta and Aleja Bologna   Nice, three-room apartment with a tot…
4 room apartment in Zapresic, Croatia
4 room apartment
Zapresic, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 150 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 373,000
I24440 Pavla Lončara
3 room apartment in Zapresic, Croatia
3 room apartment
Zapresic, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 81 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 177,191
I24265 Ulica Pavla Lončara
5 room apartment in Novaki, Croatia
5 room apartment
Novaki, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 146 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 228,000
APARTMENT FOR SALE HOLY SUNDAY, 146.46 m2. Two-story apartment for sale on the second floor …
5 room apartment in Velika Gorica, Croatia
5 room apartment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 122 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 268,400
I24016 Andrije Kačića Miošića
5 room apartment in Velika Gorica, Croatia
5 room apartment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 142 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 312,400
I24012 Andrije Kačića Miošića
4 room apartment in Svetonedeljski Breg, Croatia
4 room apartment
Svetonedeljski Breg, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 85 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 199,000
I23961 Franjina ulica
4 room apartment in Svetonedeljski Breg, Croatia
4 room apartment
Svetonedeljski Breg, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 85 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 199,000
I23962 Franjina ulica
2 room apartment in Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
2 room apartment
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 150,000
I23856 Sigetje
2 room apartment in Velika Gorica, Croatia
2 room apartment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² Number of floors 2
€ 125,000
I23783 Plepelićeva
3 room apartment in Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
3 room apartment
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 180,000
I23632 Posavje
3 room apartment in Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
3 room apartment
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m² 11/15 Floor
€ 130,000
I23208 Hrvatskih Iseljenika

