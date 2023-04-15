Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Zadar County
  4. Villas

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Zadar County, Croatia

Grad Zadar
10
Nin
4
Municipality of Kolan
2
Opcina Pasman
1
Opcina Zemunik Donji
1
Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 5 room villain Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Grad Zadar, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,800,000
For sale is a spacious luxury villa surrounded by greenery, located in the vicinity of Zadar…

Properties features in Zadar County, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir