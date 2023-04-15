Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Zadar County, Croatia

Villa 4 room villain Petrcane, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Petrcane, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 209 m²
€ 1,150,000
Zadar, Kožino Luxurious four-room apartment of 209m2 (gross area 536m2) on the ground floor…
Villa 4 room villain Petrcane, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Petrcane, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 235 m²
€ 1,500,000
Zadar, Kožino Luxurious comfortable four-room penthouse NKP 235m2 on the 2nd floor of an ur…
Villa 3 room villain Petrcane, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Petrcane, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 92 m²
€ 550,000
Zadar, Kožino Luxurious, comfortable three-room apartment of 91.50m2 on the 1st floor of an…
Villa 2 room villain Petrcane, Croatia
Villa 2 room villa
Petrcane, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 59 m²
€ 390,000
Zadar, Kožino Luxurious, comfortable two-room apartment of 58.50 m2 on the 1st floor of an …
Villa 4 room villain Petrcane, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Petrcane, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 240 m²
€ 1,500,000
Zadar, Kožino   Luxurious comfortable four-room penthouse NKP 240m2 on the 2nd floor of an…
Villa 5 room villain Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Grad Zadar, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,950,000
Luxurious luxury villa for sale, just a few steps from the crystal clear sea. This villa con…
Villa 4 room villain Municipality of Kolan, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Kolan, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 699,000
A new urban luxury villa for sale located in a quiet place on the island of Pag. The villa h…
Villa 6 room villain Pasman, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Pasman, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,750,000
A new elite villa for sale, located in a quiet place on the island of Pašman, only 25…
Villa 5 room villain Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Grad Zadar, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,800,000
For sale is a spacious luxury villa surrounded by greenery, located in the vicinity of Zadar…
Villa 4 room villain Nin, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Nin, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 118 m²
€ 389,999
Privlaka, new building Four-room apartment with an area of 118 m2 on the ground floor of a …
Villa 3 room villain Nin, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Nin, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m²
€ 379,999
Privlaka, new building Three-room apartment with an area of 120 m2 on the ground floor of t…
Villa 3 room villain Nin, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Nin, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 119 m²
€ 399,999
Privlaka, new building Three-room apartment with an area of 119 m2 on the 2nd floor of a bu…
Villa 3 room villain Nin, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Nin, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 113 m²
€ 399,999
Privlaka, new building A three-room apartment with an area of 113 m2 on the 2nd floor of a …
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Municipality of Kolan, Croatia
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Municipality of Kolan, Croatia
11 Number of rooms 8 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,000,000
Продается просторная вилла, расположенная в первом ряду от моря на южной стороне острова Паг…
Villa 5 room villain Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Grad Zadar, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
Продается прекрасная вилла, расположенная в тихом месте в окрестностях Задара, всего в неско…
Villa 4 room villain Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Grad Zadar, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 890,000
Продается просторная двухэтажная вилла, расположенная в прибрежном городке недалеко от Задар…
Villa 6 room villain Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Grad Zadar, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 9 bath Number of floors 3
Price on request
Продается недавно построенная роскошная вилла с бассейном, расположенная в окрестностях Зада…
Villa 4 room villain Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 202 m²
€ 1,400,000
Zadar, Sukošan - first row by the sea Luxurious four-room apartment of 202m2 (gross area 40…
Villa 4 room villain Petrcane, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Petrcane, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 202 m²
€ 1,270,000
Zadar, Kožino Luxurious four-room apartment of 202 m2 (gross area 517 m2) on the ground flo…
Villa 4 room villain Petrcane, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Petrcane, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 208 m²
€ 1,230,000
Zadar, Kožino Luxurious four-room apartment of 208m2 (gross area 532m2) on the ground floor…
Villa 4 room villain Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 153 m²
€ 1,100,000
Zadar, Sukošan - first row by the sea Luxurious four-room apartment of 153m2 (gross area 22…
Villa 4 room villain Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 198 m²
€ 1,980,000
Zadar, Sukošan - first row by the sea Luxurious five-room penthouse of 198m2 (gross area 24…
Villa 3 room villain Opcina Sali, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Opcina Sali, Croatia
21 bath 215 m²
€ 800,000
For those searching for amazing sunset views, tasting local dalmatian cuisine surrounded by …
Villa 3 room villain Zemunik Donji, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Zemunik Donji, Croatia
2 bath 250 m²
€ 800,000
If you are in the search for amazing sunset views, tasting local cuisine surrounded by the m…
Villa 6 room villain Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
5 bath 280 m²
€ 890,000
If you are looking for sandy beaches, amazing sunsets, and good prices for your real estate …
Villa 4 room villain Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
4 bath 227 m²
€ 1,200,000
If you are in the search for amazing sunset views, tasting local cuisine surrounded by the m…
Villa 5 room villain Kozino, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Kozino, Croatia
6 bath 730 m²
€ 820,000
Check out this stunning villa in the most historical Zadar, the most historical city in cent…
Villa 3 room villain Kozino, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Kozino, Croatia
3 bath 180 m²
€ 850,000
Zadar is one of the most dominant locations on the Adriatic coastline that will absolutely b…
Villa 5 room villain Kozino, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Kozino, Croatia
4 bath 210 m²
€ 1,000,000
Check out this fascinating contemporary piece of architecture that is located in Zadar, one …

