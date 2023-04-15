Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Zadar County, Croatia

8 properties total found
Villa 5 room villain Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Grad Zadar, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,950,000
Luxurious luxury villa for sale, just a few steps from the crystal clear sea. This villa con…
Villa 4 room villain Municipality of Kolan, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Kolan, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 699,000
A new urban luxury villa for sale located in a quiet place on the island of Pag. The villa h…
Villa 6 room villain Pasman, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Pasman, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,750,000
A new elite villa for sale, located in a quiet place on the island of Pašman, only 25…
Villa 5 room villain Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Grad Zadar, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,800,000
For sale is a spacious luxury villa surrounded by greenery, located in the vicinity of Zadar…
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Municipality of Kolan, Croatia
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Municipality of Kolan, Croatia
11 Number of rooms 8 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,000,000
Продается просторная вилла, расположенная в первом ряду от моря на южной стороне острова Паг…
Villa 5 room villain Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Grad Zadar, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
Продается прекрасная вилла, расположенная в тихом месте в окрестностях Задара, всего в неско…
Villa 6 room villain Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Grad Zadar, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 9 bath Number of floors 3
Price on request
Продается недавно построенная роскошная вилла с бассейном, расположенная в окрестностях Зада…
6 room housein Kolan, Croatia
6 room house
Kolan, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 245 m²
€ 850,000
Pag,Kolan,beautiful house by the sea with access to the beach. It consists of a ground floo…

