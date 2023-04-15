Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Zadar County, Croatia

4 room housein Rovanjska, Croatia
4 room house
Rovanjska, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 110 m² Number of floors 2
€ 319,000
House with pool, Rovanjska, Zadar, 110 m2 Near Velebit and the sea, there is a two-story hou…
Villa 4 room villain Petrcane, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Petrcane, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 209 m²
€ 1,150,000
Zadar, Kožino Luxurious four-room apartment of 209m2 (gross area 536m2) on the ground floor…
Villa 4 room villain Petrcane, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Petrcane, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 235 m²
€ 1,500,000
Zadar, Kožino Luxurious comfortable four-room penthouse NKP 235m2 on the 2nd floor of an ur…
Villa 3 room villain Petrcane, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Petrcane, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 92 m²
€ 550,000
Zadar, Kožino Luxurious, comfortable three-room apartment of 91.50m2 on the 1st floor of an…
Villa 2 room villain Petrcane, Croatia
Villa 2 room villa
Petrcane, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 59 m²
€ 390,000
Zadar, Kožino Luxurious, comfortable two-room apartment of 58.50 m2 on the 1st floor of an …
Villa 4 room villain Petrcane, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Petrcane, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 240 m²
€ 1,500,000
Zadar, Kožino   Luxurious comfortable four-room penthouse NKP 240m2 on the 2nd floor of an…
Villa 5 room villain Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Grad Zadar, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,950,000
Luxurious luxury villa for sale, just a few steps from the crystal clear sea. This villa con…
Villa 4 room villain Municipality of Kolan, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Kolan, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 699,000
A new urban luxury villa for sale located in a quiet place on the island of Pag. The villa h…
Villa 6 room villain Pasman, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Pasman, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,750,000
A new elite villa for sale, located in a quiet place on the island of Pašman, only 25…
Villa 5 room villain Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Grad Zadar, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,800,000
For sale is a spacious luxury villa surrounded by greenery, located in the vicinity of Zadar…
Villa 4 room villain Nin, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Nin, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 118 m²
€ 389,999
Privlaka, new building Four-room apartment with an area of 118 m2 on the ground floor of a …
Villa 3 room villain Nin, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Nin, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m²
€ 379,999
Privlaka, new building Three-room apartment with an area of 120 m2 on the ground floor of t…
Villa 3 room villain Nin, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Nin, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 113 m²
€ 399,999
Privlaka, new building A three-room apartment with an area of 113 m2 on the 2nd floor of a …
Villa 3 room villain Nin, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Nin, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 119 m²
€ 399,999
Privlaka, new building Three-room apartment with an area of 119 m2 on the 2nd floor of a bu…
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Municipality of Kolan, Croatia
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Municipality of Kolan, Croatia
11 Number of rooms 8 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,000,000
Продается просторная вилла, расположенная в первом ряду от моря на южной стороне острова Паг…
Villa 5 room villain Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Grad Zadar, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
Продается прекрасная вилла, расположенная в тихом месте в окрестностях Задара, всего в неско…
Villa 4 room villain Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Grad Zadar, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 890,000
Продается просторная двухэтажная вилла, расположенная в прибрежном городке недалеко от Задар…
Villa 6 room villain Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Grad Zadar, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 9 bath Number of floors 3
Price on request
Продается недавно построенная роскошная вилла с бассейном, расположенная в окрестностях Зада…
8 room housein Opcina Vir, Croatia
8 room house
Opcina Vir, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 179 m² Number of floors 2
€ 419,988
Two separate houses with 4 apartments, southern part of the island of Vir, 178.62 m2 Two hou…
9 room housein Opcina Vir, Croatia
9 room house
Opcina Vir, Croatia
18 Number of rooms 381 m² Number of floors 2
€ 610,001
Three houses with 6 apartments, 100 m to the sea, Vir, 380.50 m2 Three houses in a row are l…
8 room housein Ugljan, Croatia
8 room house
Ugljan, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 276 m² Number of floors 1
€ 1,700,000
Two houses in the first row to the sea with a unique auxiliary building, Ugljan On the islan…
7 room housein Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
7 room house
Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m²
€ 739,000
Sukosan, Punta   Newly renovated detached house with a total area of 180m2, built in 1995.…
5 room housein Crno, Croatia
5 room house
Crno, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 244 m² Number of floors 2
€ 315,000
House on three floors, roof terrace, 400 m from the sea, Zadar, 244.43 m2 Not far from the P…
4 room housein Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
4 room house
Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 341 m² Number of floors 2
€ 360,000
Attractive villa under construction in Privlaka, 341 m2 A modern villa under construction is…
4 room housein Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
4 room house
Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 230 m² Number of floors 2
€ 310,000
Modern villa under construction in Privlaka, 230 m2 An attractive villa under construction i…
Housein Opcina Skabrnja, Croatia
House
Opcina Skabrnja, Croatia
600 m²
€ 1
I24246 Ul. Domovinskog rata
Housein Mrljane, Croatia
House
Mrljane, Croatia
320 m² Number of floors 2
€ 270,000
Semi-detached house, separate plots, sea view, 320 m2, Pašman, On the island of Pašman, ther…
7 room housein Opcina Vir, Croatia
7 room house
Opcina Vir, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 203 m² Number of floors 2
€ 420,000
On the southern part of the island of Vir, 700 m from the center and 100 m from the beach, t…
Villa 4 room villain Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 202 m²
€ 1,400,000
Zadar, Sukošan - first row by the sea Luxurious four-room apartment of 202m2 (gross area 40…
Villa 4 room villain Petrcane, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Petrcane, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 202 m²
€ 1,270,000
Zadar, Kožino Luxurious four-room apartment of 202 m2 (gross area 517 m2) on the ground flo…

