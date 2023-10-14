Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Croatia
  4. Zadar County
  5. Apartments

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Zadar County, Croatia

Grad Zadar
28
Town of Pag
10
Apartment To archive
Clear all
9 properties total found
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with surveillance security system in Mandre, Croatia
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with surveillance security system
Mandre, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 2
ISLAND OF PAG, MANDRE - luxury 3s + db apartment in an exclusive new building We are selli…
€460,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Grad Zadar, Croatia
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 2
ZADAR, MOCIRE - Luxury apartment with a garden in a new building Zadar is both an atmosphe…
€295,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kozino, Croatia
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kozino, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 2
ZADAR, KOŽINO - Apartment in a beautiful villa with pool Only 5 kilometers from Zadar is t…
€230,000
4 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Zaton, Croatia
4 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Zaton, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
ZADAR, CENTER - Luxury penthouse in an exclusive location A luxury penthouse is for sale l…
€2,00M
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with surveillance security system in Municipality of Povljana, Croatia
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with surveillance security system
Municipality of Povljana, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 2
PAG-POVLJANA ISLAND excellent 3 bedroom apartment in an exclusive location For sale is thi…
€495,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with surveillance security system in Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with surveillance security system
Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 2
ZADAR, PRIVLAKA - Luxury penthouse with roof terrace by the sea Beautiful luxury penthouse …
€320,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Zaton, Croatia
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Zaton, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
ZADAR, NIN Luxurious apartment 100 meters from the sea! We are selling a beautiful luxury …
€296,000
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with surveillance security system in Mandre, Croatia
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with surveillance security system
Mandre, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 2
ISLAND OF PAG, MANDRE - top 1s + db under construction by a well-known investor High quali…
€210,000
2 room apartment with sea view in Kozino, Croatia
2 room apartment with sea view
Kozino, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 2
ZADAR, PETRČANE - Apartment in a new building, ground floor Apartment for sale in Petrčane…
€285,000

Property types in Zadar County

2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Zadar County, Croatia

with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir