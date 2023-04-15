Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Zadar County, Croatia

30 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Dobropoljana, Croatia
2 room apartment
Dobropoljana, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 195,000
New construction, two-room apartment with sea view, Sukošan, Zadar, 67 m2 On the first floor…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Municipality of Povljana, Croatia
Apartment 1 bathroom
Municipality of Povljana, Croatia
1 bath 72 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 195,000
Apartment, Povljana, Pag, for sale, 71.75 m2 A two-room apartment on the third floor is loca…
3 room apartmentin Opcina Pakostane, Croatia
3 room apartment
Opcina Pakostane, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m²
€ 261,655
Pakoštane - new building S5 apartment Comfortable three-room apartment of 60.85 m2 on the 1…
3 room apartmentin Opcina Pakostane, Croatia
3 room apartment
Opcina Pakostane, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m²
€ 287,100
Pakoštane - new building S4 apartment Comfortable three-room apartment of 63.80 m2 on the g…
3 room apartmentin Opcina Pakostane, Croatia
3 room apartment
Opcina Pakostane, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 279,070
Pakoštane - new building S3 apartment Comfortable three-room apartment of 64.90 m2 on the g…
3 room apartmentin Opcina Pakostane, Croatia
3 room apartment
Opcina Pakostane, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 82 m²
€ 370,350
Pakoštane - new building S7 apartment Comfortable three-room apartment with a total area of…
3 room apartmentin Opcina Pakostane, Croatia
3 room apartment
Opcina Pakostane, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 279,070
Pakoštane - new building S6 apartment Comfortable three-room apartment of 64.90 m2 on the 1…
3 room apartmentin Opcina Pakostane, Croatia
3 room apartment
Opcina Pakostane, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m²
€ 353,025
Pakoštane - new building S8 apartment Comfortable three-room apartment with a total area of…
3 room apartmentin Opcina Pakostane, Croatia
3 room apartment
Opcina Pakostane, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m²
€ 287,100
Pakoštane - new building S1 apartment Comfortable three-room apartment of 63.80 m2 on the g…
3 room apartmentin Opcina Pakostane, Croatia
3 room apartment
Opcina Pakostane, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m²
€ 261,655
Pakoštane - new building S2 apartment Comfortable three-room apartment of 60.85 m2 on the g…
2 room apartmentin Crno, Croatia
2 room apartment
Crno, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m² Number of floors 3
€ 170,000
Apartment in an exceptional location, tourist potential, Zadar A two-room apartment with a n…
2 room apartmentin Opcina Vir, Croatia
2 room apartment
Opcina Vir, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m²
€ 280,000
Duplex apartment, garden, parking, terrace, view, Vir, 67 m2, On the island of Vir there is …
4 room apartmentin Petrcane, Croatia
4 room apartment
Petrcane, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 206 m²
€ 1,250,000
Kožino - luxurious new building Four-room apartment NKP 206.02m2 on the ground floor of a b…
4 room apartmentin Petrcane, Croatia
4 room apartment
Petrcane, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 197 m²
€ 1,200,000
Kožino - luxurious new building Four-room apartment NKP 197.38m2 on the second floor of a b…
2 room apartmentin Petrcane, Croatia
2 room apartment
Petrcane, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 450,000
Kožino - luxurious new building Two-room apartment NKP 64.89m2 on the 1st floor of a buildi…
3 room apartmentin Petrcane, Croatia
3 room apartment
Petrcane, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 68 m²
€ 600,000
Kožino - luxurious new building Three-room apartment NKP 67.66m2 on the 1st floor of a buil…
3 room apartmentin Petrcane, Croatia
3 room apartment
Petrcane, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 89 m²
€ 600,000
Kožino - luxurious new building Three-room apartment NKP 88.71m2 on the 1st floor of a buil…
4 room apartmentin Petrcane, Croatia
4 room apartment
Petrcane, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 182 m²
€ 990,000
Kožino - luxurious new building Four-room apartment NKP 182.18m2 on the ground floor of a b…
4 room apartmentin Petrcane, Croatia
4 room apartment
Petrcane, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 230 m²
€ 1,550,000
Kožino - luxurious new building Four-room apartment NKP 230.16m2 on the second floor of a b…
3 room apartmentin Poljana, Croatia
3 room apartment
Poljana, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 95 m²
€ 550,000
Zadar, Poluotok, Ulica Dalmatinski sabora   Beautiful, luxuriously newly renovated four-ro…
4 room apartmentin Grad Zadar, Croatia
4 room apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 255,000
4-room apartment, elevator, storage room, modernly furnished, 85 m2, Višnjik, Zadar 4 bedroo…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Povljana, Croatia
3 room apartment
Municipality of Povljana, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 212,000
Pag, Povljana - new building Three-room apartment with a total living area of 80.28 m2 on t…
3 room apartmentin Town of Pag, Croatia
3 room apartment
Town of Pag, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m²
€ 300,000
The island of Pag, new building, luxury one bedroom apartment of 67 m2, on the ground floor …
2 room apartmentin Town of Pag, Croatia
2 room apartment
Town of Pag, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m²
€ 163,240
The island of Pag, new building, luxury one bedroom apartment of 46.64 m2, on the first floo…
3 room apartmentin Poljana, Croatia
3 room apartment
Poljana, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 185,000
Three bedroom apartment on the peninsula, 50 m from the waterfront, Zadar Three bedroom apar…
4 room apartmentin Grad Zadar, Croatia
4 room apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 146 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 380,000
On the top floor of the building in Zadar there is a petnthouse with a roof terrace and swim…
3 room apartmentin Turanj, Croatia
3 room apartment
Turanj, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 94 m²
€ 400,000
Sv. Filip i Jakov, Turanj, three bedroom apartment of 96 m2 for sale, in an exclusive locati…
4 room apartmentin Benkovac, Croatia
4 room apartment
Benkovac, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 135 m²
€ 75,000
Benkovac, center For sale is a 4 bedroom apartment of 135m2 with office space of 8m2 on the…
4 room apartmentin Tkon, Croatia
4 room apartment
Tkon, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 115 m²
€ 270,000
Pašman, 150m from the ferry port, and literally 7m from the sandy beach, apartments under co…
4 room apartmentin Municipality of Povljana, Croatia
4 room apartment
Municipality of Povljana, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 92 m² 3 Floor
€ 138,000
On the top floor there is a furnished apartment of 92 m2 with terrace and parking. It consis…

