Croatia
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Croatia
New houses in Croatia
All new buildings in Croatia
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Croatia
Residential
Apartment in Croatia
House in Croatia
Villa
Cottage
Land in Croatia
Luxury Properties in Croatia
Find an Agent in Croatia
Real estate agencies in Croatia
Agents in Croatia
Commercial
All commercial properties in Croatia
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Croatia
Find an Agent in Croatia
Real estate agencies in Croatia
Agents in Croatia
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Croatia
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Croatia
Zadar County
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Zadar County, Croatia
Grad Zadar
10
Town of Pag
2
Benkovac
1
Grad Benkovac
1
Opcina Pasman
1
Opcina Sveti Filip i Jakov
1
Opcina Tkon
1
Apartment
Clear all
30 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room apartment
Dobropoljana, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
67 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 195,000
New construction, two-room apartment with sea view, Sukošan, Zadar, 67 m2 On the first floor…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Municipality of Povljana, Croatia
1 bath
72 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 195,000
Apartment, Povljana, Pag, for sale, 71.75 m2 A two-room apartment on the third floor is loca…
3 room apartment
Opcina Pakostane, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
61 m²
€ 261,655
Pakoštane - new building S5 apartment Comfortable three-room apartment of 60.85 m2 on the 1…
3 room apartment
Opcina Pakostane, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
64 m²
€ 287,100
Pakoštane - new building S4 apartment Comfortable three-room apartment of 63.80 m2 on the g…
3 room apartment
Opcina Pakostane, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
€ 279,070
Pakoštane - new building S3 apartment Comfortable three-room apartment of 64.90 m2 on the g…
3 room apartment
Opcina Pakostane, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
82 m²
€ 370,350
Pakoštane - new building S7 apartment Comfortable three-room apartment with a total area of…
3 room apartment
Opcina Pakostane, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
€ 279,070
Pakoštane - new building S6 apartment Comfortable three-room apartment of 64.90 m2 on the 1…
3 room apartment
Opcina Pakostane, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
78 m²
€ 353,025
Pakoštane - new building S8 apartment Comfortable three-room apartment with a total area of…
3 room apartment
Opcina Pakostane, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
64 m²
€ 287,100
Pakoštane - new building S1 apartment Comfortable three-room apartment of 63.80 m2 on the g…
3 room apartment
Opcina Pakostane, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
61 m²
€ 261,655
Pakoštane - new building S2 apartment Comfortable three-room apartment of 60.85 m2 on the g…
2 room apartment
Crno, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
67 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 170,000
Apartment in an exceptional location, tourist potential, Zadar A two-room apartment with a n…
2 room apartment
Opcina Vir, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
67 m²
€ 280,000
Duplex apartment, garden, parking, terrace, view, Vir, 67 m2, On the island of Vir there is …
4 room apartment
Petrcane, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
206 m²
€ 1,250,000
Kožino - luxurious new building Four-room apartment NKP 206.02m2 on the ground floor of a b…
4 room apartment
Petrcane, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
197 m²
€ 1,200,000
Kožino - luxurious new building Four-room apartment NKP 197.38m2 on the second floor of a b…
2 room apartment
Petrcane, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
€ 450,000
Kožino - luxurious new building Two-room apartment NKP 64.89m2 on the 1st floor of a buildi…
3 room apartment
Petrcane, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
68 m²
€ 600,000
Kožino - luxurious new building Three-room apartment NKP 67.66m2 on the 1st floor of a buil…
3 room apartment
Petrcane, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
89 m²
€ 600,000
Kožino - luxurious new building Three-room apartment NKP 88.71m2 on the 1st floor of a buil…
4 room apartment
Petrcane, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
182 m²
€ 990,000
Kožino - luxurious new building Four-room apartment NKP 182.18m2 on the ground floor of a b…
4 room apartment
Petrcane, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
230 m²
€ 1,550,000
Kožino - luxurious new building Four-room apartment NKP 230.16m2 on the second floor of a b…
3 room apartment
Poljana, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
95 m²
€ 550,000
Zadar, Poluotok, Ulica Dalmatinski sabora Beautiful, luxuriously newly renovated four-ro…
4 room apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
85 m²
1/9 Floor
€ 255,000
4-room apartment, elevator, storage room, modernly furnished, 85 m2, Višnjik, Zadar 4 bedroo…
3 room apartment
Municipality of Povljana, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
€ 212,000
Pag, Povljana - new building Three-room apartment with a total living area of 80.28 m2 on t…
3 room apartment
Town of Pag, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
67 m²
€ 300,000
The island of Pag, new building, luxury one bedroom apartment of 67 m2, on the ground floor …
2 room apartment
Town of Pag, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
47 m²
€ 163,240
The island of Pag, new building, luxury one bedroom apartment of 46.64 m2, on the first floo…
3 room apartment
Poljana, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
71 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 185,000
Three bedroom apartment on the peninsula, 50 m from the waterfront, Zadar Three bedroom apar…
4 room apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
146 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 380,000
On the top floor of the building in Zadar there is a petnthouse with a roof terrace and swim…
3 room apartment
Turanj, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
94 m²
€ 400,000
Sv. Filip i Jakov, Turanj, three bedroom apartment of 96 m2 for sale, in an exclusive locati…
4 room apartment
Benkovac, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
135 m²
€ 75,000
Benkovac, center For sale is a 4 bedroom apartment of 135m2 with office space of 8m2 on the…
4 room apartment
Tkon, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
115 m²
€ 270,000
Pašman, 150m from the ferry port, and literally 7m from the sandy beach, apartments under co…
4 room apartment
Municipality of Povljana, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
92 m²
3 Floor
€ 138,000
On the top floor there is a furnished apartment of 92 m2 with terrace and parking. It consis…
Properties features in Zadar County, Croatia
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map