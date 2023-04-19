Croatia
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Croatia
New houses in Croatia
All new buildings in Croatia
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Croatia
Residential
Apartment in Croatia
House in Croatia
Villa
Cottage
Land in Croatia
Luxury Properties in Croatia
Find an Agent in Croatia
Real estate agencies in Croatia
Agents in Croatia
Commercial
All commercial properties in Croatia
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Croatia
Find an Agent in Croatia
Real estate agencies in Croatia
Agents in Croatia
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Croatia
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Croatia
Vukovar-Srijem County
Residential properties for sale in Vukovar-Srijem County, Croatia
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
4 room apartment
Bol, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
84 m²
€ 230,000
Bol, Brač - duplex apartment in a small residential buildingIn a small residential building …
Villa 5 room villa
Opatija, Croatia
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 1,160,069
Renovated stone villa with sea view for sale, located near Opatija. The villa has two floors…
6 room house
Trogir, Croatia
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
300 m²
€ 500,000
Trogir, detached family house near the center. House area: approx. 300 m2 Two floors of ap…
2 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 195,000
I24965 Hrvatskog Sokola
6 room house
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
6 Number of rooms
160 m²
€ 530,000
House with a large yard in the greenery, 160 m2, Biograd na Moru The house is located on a p…
4 room apartment
Tkon, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
115 m²
€ 270,000
Pašman, 150m from the ferry port, and literally 7m from the sandy beach, apartments under co…
3 room apartment
Dramalj, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
136 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 733,227
New construction in Dramalj (Kačjak), 1st row to the sea, large terrace and garden The Kačja…
3 room cottage
Medulin, Croatia
3 bath
€ 534,951
PULA – SISAN 2 NEW TOP HOLIDAY HOSES ISTRIA, CROATIA Two great new holiday homes …
Villa 4 room villa
Grad Pula, Croatia
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 3,129,564
For sale beautiful villa with sea views in the vicinity of Pula. The villa consists of three…
3 room apartment
Rovinj, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
107 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 367,624
Modern new residential complex in Gripole, Building B2, apartment A, Rovinj The Gripole proj…
7 room house
Sibenik, Croatia
11 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 4
€ 1,326,165
For sale is a house located in a quiet location near the beach. The house has four floors. O…
2 room house
Drvenik Mali, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
120 m²
€ 180,000
Trogir, Drvenik Mali, semi-detached house of approx. 120 m2 on two floors on a plot of 200 m…
Properties features in Vukovar-Srijem County, Croatia
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map