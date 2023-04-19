Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Split-Dalmatia County
  4. Grad Vrlika
  5. Vrlika
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Vrlika, Croatia

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
7 room housein Vrlika, Croatia
7 room house
Vrlika, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 600 m²
€ 550,000
Vrlika, we are selling an apartment house divided into five units with a total area of 600m2…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir