Houses for sale in Vis, Croatia

4 room house in Podstrazje, Croatia
4 room house
Podstrazje, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 300 m² Number of floors 2
€ 700,000
I25500 Obala svetog Jurja 37
3 room house in Vis, Croatia
3 room house
Vis, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 172 m²
€ 1,500,000
Vis, modern luxury villa with pool and open sea view.The newly built villa has an area of 17…
House 1 bathroom in Rogacic, Croatia
House 1 bathroom
Rogacic, Croatia
1 bath 51 m²
€ 275,000
Vis, Draškovca, holiday house 38m2 with covered terrace 25m2, on a unique property with an o…
5 room house in Vis, Croatia
5 room house
Vis, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 240 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,100,000
I23536 Zagrebačka
4 room house in Vis, Croatia
4 room house
Vis, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 187 m²
€ 700,000
Vis, we are selling a stone house in the first row with 3 business premises, a large terrace…
Villa 3 room villa in Vis, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Vis, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 120 m²
€ 680,000
On the cascading terrain there are 4 luxury villas, each on a plot of 530m2 with sea views. …
3 room house in Vis, Croatia
3 room house
Vis, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 72 m²
€ 260,000
House for sale on VisThe first floor of approximately 20m2 with a terrace of 20m2(consists o…
5 room house in Vis, Croatia
5 room house
Vis, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 252 m²
€ 499,000
Semi-detached house in the center of Vis, 50 m from the sea, 150 m from the ferry port.The h…
