Pool Villas for sale in Croatia

Villa 6 room villain Varvari, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Varvari, Croatia
5 bath 174 m²
€ 740,000
For sale a beautiful modern villa 5 km from the center of Poreč in a quiet location.The vill…
Villa 6 room villain Varvari, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Varvari, Croatia
5 bath 199 m²
€ 780,000
Farkaš luxury real estate sells a beautiful modern villa 5 km from the center of Poreč in a …
Villa 4 room villain Rakalj, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Rakalj, Croatia
3 bath 350 m²
€ 1,250,000
A villa with a Roman swimming pool, located in the small Istrian tourist town of Rakalj, 1.5…
Villa 3 room villain Bale, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Bale, Croatia
3 bath 210 m²
€ 500,000
In Istria County, Croatia, Bale is a settlement and municipality. Castrum Vallis, a Roman st…
Villa 3 room villain Marcana, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Marcana, Croatia
2 bath 168 m²
€ 460,000
Marčana is a settlement in Istria, Croatia, 15 kilometres northeast of Pula. It is located i…
Villa 4 room villain Rovinjsko Selo, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Rovinjsko Selo, Croatia
4 bath 307 m²
€ 770,000
We are selling a beautiful new villa in the center of Istria, which is traditionally designe…
Villa 6 room villain Visnjan, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Visnjan, Croatia
4 bath 220 m²
€ 650,000
Property with two houses completely renovated in 2020. The main house consists of 2 floor…
Villa 5 room villain Porec, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Porec, Croatia
5 bath 240 m²
€ 675,000
Modern design villa consisting of: living room, fully equipped kitchen with dining area, fiv…
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Medulin, Croatia
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Medulin, Croatia
8 bath 440 m²
€ 1,500,000
2 beautiful stone villas with sea view in the centre of Medulin, near Pula. Each Villa can a…
Villa 5 room villain Medulin, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Medulin, Croatia
5 bath 350 m²
€ 1,600,000
High quality villa for sale, only 50 m from the beach. The villa consists of: - basement: ro…
Villa 4 room villain Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Porec, Croatia
4 bath 160 m²
€ 620,000
A detached villa with a swimming pool on two floors, with a total area of ​​160 m2 and 1000 …
Villa 4 room villain Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Porec, Croatia
4 bath 200 m²
€ 635,000
We are selling a unique Istrian villa with a swimming pool with a total area of ​​200 m2 spr…
Villa 3 room villain Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Porec, Croatia
3 bath 170 m²
€ 630,000
10 km from Porec and the sea, in an extremely good location, there is this unique detached v…
Villa 4 room villain Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Porec, Croatia
4 bath 169 m²
€ 515,000
The house was built in 1740 and completely renovated in 1994 and decorated with stylish anti…
Villa 2 room villain Rovinj, Croatia
Villa 2 room villa
Rovinj, Croatia
3 bath 150 m²
€ 495,000
An autochthonous Istrian stone villa with a swimming pool and a spacious garden for sale in …
Villa 3 room villain Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Porec, Croatia
2 bath 180 m²
€ 470,000
The villa spread over two floors on a total area of ​​180 m2 and a landscaped garden of a to…
Villa 3 room villain Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Porec, Croatia
3 bath 170 m²
€ 520,000
For sale is a rustic Istrian Villa with a swimming pool completely surrounded by nature in a…
Villa 4 room villain Savudrija, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Savudrija, Croatia
6 bath 297 m²
€ 1,778,619
For sale new luxury villas and apartments in a new, 5 star resort in construction in Umag, I…
Villa 2 room villain Krizine, Croatia
Villa 2 room villa
Krizine, Croatia
2 bath 130 m²
€ 320,000
A detached house with a swimming pool for sale, only 5 km away from the sea. It was complete…
Villa 3 room villain Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Porec, Croatia
3 bath 187 m²
€ 650,000
In a very attractive location, only 70m from the sea and the beautiful beaches of Poreč, lux…
Villa 3 room villain Umag, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Umag, Croatia
3 bath 160 m²
Price on request
A new beautiful villa with a pool for sale, 4 km from the sea. It has an area of ​​160 m2 an…
Villa 3 room villain Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Porec, Croatia
3 bath 146 m²
€ 595,000
We are selling a beautiful house with a pool of contemporary design in one of the most beaut…
Villa 3 room villain Smoljanci, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Smoljanci, Croatia
3 bath 515 m²
€ 1,972,000
On 2,200 m2 of marginal building land and at 350 m above sea level, a stone villa is surroun…
Villa 3 room villain Basanija, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Basanija, Croatia
3 bath 220 m²
€ 1,500,000
We sell a beautiful modern villa with swimming pool, only 30 m from the sea, in a tourist vi…
Villa 4 room villain Umag, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Umag, Croatia
2 bath 500 m²
Price on request
Exclusive modern villa on the beach !!!! Exclusive villa with private beach for sale, in a q…
Villa 4 room villain Umag, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Umag, Croatia
2 bath 1 000 m²
Price on request
Luxury villas Farkaš, Croatia, sell luxurious designer villa in the golf and spa resort of K…
Villa 4 room villain Kanfanar, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Kanfanar, Croatia
4 bath 297 m²
€ 838,125
We are selling a new luxury villa with a swimming pool of 297 m2 on two fully air-conditione…
Villa 4 room villain Kanfanar, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Kanfanar, Croatia
4 bath 359 m²
€ 928,125
We are selling a new luxury villa with a swimming pool of 359 m2 on two fully air-conditione…
Villa 4 room villain Brtonigla, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Brtonigla, Croatia
4 bath 230 m²
Price on request
Do you dream of Tuscany, a villa with a swimming pool in nature, and yet close to the sea an…
Villa 3 room villain Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
5 bath 817 m²
Price on request
A unique opportunity in Croatia! Luxury in Istria! For sale 5 type of villas in the go…

