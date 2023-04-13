Croatia
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Croatia
New houses in Croatia
All new buildings in Croatia
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Croatia
Residential
Apartment in Croatia
House in Croatia
Villa
Cottage
Land in Croatia
Luxury Properties in Croatia
Find an Agent in Croatia
Real estate agencies in Croatia
Agents in Croatia
Commercial
All commercial properties in Croatia
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Croatia
Find an Agent in Croatia
Real estate agencies in Croatia
Agents in Croatia
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Croatia
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Croatia
Villas
Pool Villas for sale in Croatia
Opcina Visnjan
7
Grad Opatija
6
Opatija
6
Opcina Postira
6
Opcina Bol
5
Opcina Kanfanar
5
Opcina Primosten
5
Grad Hvar
4
Grad Pula
4
Grad Vis
4
Grad Makarska
3
Makarska
3
Opcina Medulin
3
Opcina Nerezisca
2
Crikvenica
1
Grad Crikvenica
1
Opcina Blato
1
Opcina Jelsa
1
Opcina Liznjan
1
Samobor
1
Show more
Show less
Villa
Clear all
40 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 6 room villa
Varvari, Croatia
5 bath
174 m²
€ 740,000
For sale a beautiful modern villa 5 km from the center of Poreč in a quiet location.The vill…
Villa 6 room villa
Varvari, Croatia
5 bath
199 m²
€ 780,000
Farkaš luxury real estate sells a beautiful modern villa 5 km from the center of Poreč in a …
Villa 4 room villa
Rakalj, Croatia
3 bath
350 m²
€ 1,250,000
A villa with a Roman swimming pool, located in the small Istrian tourist town of Rakalj, 1.5…
Villa 3 room villa
Bale, Croatia
3 bath
210 m²
€ 500,000
In Istria County, Croatia, Bale is a settlement and municipality. Castrum Vallis, a Roman st…
Villa 3 room villa
Marcana, Croatia
2 bath
168 m²
€ 460,000
Marčana is a settlement in Istria, Croatia, 15 kilometres northeast of Pula. It is located i…
Villa 4 room villa
Rovinjsko Selo, Croatia
4 bath
307 m²
€ 770,000
We are selling a beautiful new villa in the center of Istria, which is traditionally designe…
Villa 6 room villa
Visnjan, Croatia
4 bath
220 m²
€ 650,000
Property with two houses completely renovated in 2020. The main house consists of 2 floor…
Villa 5 room villa
Porec, Croatia
5 bath
240 m²
€ 675,000
Modern design villa consisting of: living room, fully equipped kitchen with dining area, fiv…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Medulin, Croatia
8 bath
440 m²
€ 1,500,000
2 beautiful stone villas with sea view in the centre of Medulin, near Pula. Each Villa can a…
Villa 5 room villa
Medulin, Croatia
5 bath
350 m²
€ 1,600,000
High quality villa for sale, only 50 m from the beach. The villa consists of: - basement: ro…
Villa 4 room villa
Porec, Croatia
4 bath
160 m²
€ 620,000
A detached villa with a swimming pool on two floors, with a total area of 160 m2 and 1000 …
Villa 4 room villa
Porec, Croatia
4 bath
200 m²
€ 635,000
We are selling a unique Istrian villa with a swimming pool with a total area of 200 m2 spr…
Villa 3 room villa
Porec, Croatia
3 bath
170 m²
€ 630,000
10 km from Porec and the sea, in an extremely good location, there is this unique detached v…
Villa 4 room villa
Porec, Croatia
4 bath
169 m²
€ 515,000
The house was built in 1740 and completely renovated in 1994 and decorated with stylish anti…
Villa 2 room villa
Rovinj, Croatia
3 bath
150 m²
€ 495,000
An autochthonous Istrian stone villa with a swimming pool and a spacious garden for sale in …
Villa 3 room villa
Porec, Croatia
2 bath
180 m²
€ 470,000
The villa spread over two floors on a total area of 180 m2 and a landscaped garden of a to…
Villa 3 room villa
Porec, Croatia
3 bath
170 m²
€ 520,000
For sale is a rustic Istrian Villa with a swimming pool completely surrounded by nature in a…
Villa 4 room villa
Savudrija, Croatia
6 bath
297 m²
€ 1,778,619
For sale new luxury villas and apartments in a new, 5 star resort in construction in Umag, I…
Villa 2 room villa
Krizine, Croatia
2 bath
130 m²
€ 320,000
A detached house with a swimming pool for sale, only 5 km away from the sea. It was complete…
Villa 3 room villa
Porec, Croatia
3 bath
187 m²
€ 650,000
In a very attractive location, only 70m from the sea and the beautiful beaches of Poreč, lux…
Villa 3 room villa
Umag, Croatia
3 bath
160 m²
Price on request
A new beautiful villa with a pool for sale, 4 km from the sea. It has an area of 160 m2 an…
Villa 3 room villa
Porec, Croatia
3 bath
146 m²
€ 595,000
We are selling a beautiful house with a pool of contemporary design in one of the most beaut…
Villa 3 room villa
Smoljanci, Croatia
3 bath
515 m²
€ 1,972,000
On 2,200 m2 of marginal building land and at 350 m above sea level, a stone villa is surroun…
Villa 3 room villa
Basanija, Croatia
3 bath
220 m²
€ 1,500,000
We sell a beautiful modern villa with swimming pool, only 30 m from the sea, in a tourist vi…
Villa 4 room villa
Umag, Croatia
2 bath
500 m²
Price on request
Exclusive modern villa on the beach !!!! Exclusive villa with private beach for sale, in a q…
Villa 4 room villa
Umag, Croatia
2 bath
1 000 m²
Price on request
Luxury villas Farkaš, Croatia, sell luxurious designer villa in the golf and spa resort of K…
Villa 4 room villa
Kanfanar, Croatia
4 bath
297 m²
€ 838,125
We are selling a new luxury villa with a swimming pool of 297 m2 on two fully air-conditione…
Villa 4 room villa
Kanfanar, Croatia
4 bath
359 m²
€ 928,125
We are selling a new luxury villa with a swimming pool of 359 m2 on two fully air-conditione…
Villa 4 room villa
Brtonigla, Croatia
4 bath
230 m²
Price on request
Do you dream of Tuscany, a villa with a swimming pool in nature, and yet close to the sea an…
Villa 3 room villa
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
5 bath
817 m²
Price on request
A unique opportunity in Croatia! Luxury in Istria! For sale 5 type of villas in the go…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in Croatia
with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map