Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Villas

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Croatia

Grad Porec
19
Grad Umag
19
Porec
17
Grad Dubrovnik
14
Grad Korcula
11
Korcula
11
Umag
11
Dubrovnik
10
Show more
Villa To archive
Clear all
15 properties total found
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Grad Split, Croatia
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
11 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,000,000
For sale a new villa located in the suburbs of Split, just 70 meters from the sea. The villa…
Villa 2 room villain Opcina Bale, Croatia
Villa 2 room villa
Opcina Bale, Croatia
3 bath 1 850 m²
€ 545,000
Sv. Petar – Central Istria Top new villa with pool ISTRIA – CROATIA A great new villa – Is…
Villa 5 room villain Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
For sale a beautiful villa on the island of Ciovo, a few kilometers from Trogir. The villa i…
Villa 4 room villain Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Grad Split, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 620,000
For sale a new villa surrounded by beautiful nature, located just 10 km from Split. On the g…
Villa 5 room villain Rogoznica, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Rogoznica, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
For sale an exclusive three-story villa of 377 m2, located in a quiet location in Rogoznitsa…
Villa 5 room villain Sibenik, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Sibenik, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
For sale a new luxury villa of 175 m2, located in a quiet location near Sibenik, 900 m from …
Villa 5 room villain Postira, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Postira, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 990,000
For sale a beautiful villa located in a quiet location on the island of Brac, just 20 meters…
Villa 6 room villain Marcana, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Marcana, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 2
€ 700,000
For sale a luxury adjoining villa under construction, located in a quiet location in the sub…
Villa 4 room villain Vodnjan, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Vodnjan, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,750,000
The villa under construction, surrounded by greenery, located in a charming place in the dep…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Marcana, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Marcana, Croatia
9 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 2
€ 2,500,000
For sale is a luxury villa located in a charming town in the heart of Istria. The villa has …
Villa 4 room villain Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Dubrovnik, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,550,000
For sale is a newly built luxury villa of modern architecture, located near Dubrovnik, just …
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 2
€ 2,000,000
For sale is a beautiful stone villa located in a small coastal town near Dubrovnik. The vill…
Villa 5 room villain Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Grad Zadar, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,800,000
For sale is a spacious luxury villa surrounded by greenery, located in the vicinity of Zadar…
Villa 4 room villain Borak, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Borak, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,700,000
For sale beautiful new villa with sea view situated in lively tourist costal town near Omi&s…
Villa 4 room villain Orebic, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Orebic, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,350,000
For sale is an antique stone villa that dates back to the 18th century, but was completely r…

Properties features in Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir